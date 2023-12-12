This holiday season is an extra special one for Hilary Duff and her family. The Lizzie McGuire star’s Christmas card took everyone by surprise when she posted it to Instagram. The holiday greeting revealed Duff is pregnant, meaning her fourth child is on the way.

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff wrote on her Dec. 12 Instagram post, which showed off her family’s 2023 holiday card. The photo showed Duff caressing her belly sitting next to husband Matthew Koma and her three children, Luca (11), Banks (5), and Mae (2).

“So much for silent nights,” the front of the card hints. On the flip side, Duff and Koma confirm a new addition to their family is officially on the way: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The new baby will be Duff and Koma’s third child together. The pair first started dating in 2017 after collaborating on Duff’s album Breathe In. Breathe Out. together. In 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Banks. After they wed in 2019, they had a second child in 2021, Mae. Duff also has an 11-year-old son, Luca, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff has been dropping hints that she wanted to have more kids ever since Mae was born. In February 2022, she confessed in a Romper profile that she wasn’t done having kids. “I don’t think so,” Duff replied when posed the question. “It’s psychotic, I know. We might be. I don’t know. I love being a parent with Matt. We are obsessed with our kids, even though we’re so exhausted.”

She echoed that sentiment a year later when talking to E! at the beginning of 2023. “When I’m working with my husband, the chaos and mayhem... is it addicting?” Duff mused of enjoying the commotion of a large family. “It just builds you stronger and stronger together where you’re like, ‘Oh, we can handle this. We can do this.’”

When the interviewer jokingly asked Duff if she’d have time to have “like five more” babies, Duff admitted she was still holding out hope for another child. “Not five more, but maybe one more,” Duff said.

And now, that “one more” is on its way!