It’s been 10 years since Hilary Duff retired her pop star crown, but she may be ready to restart her musical metamorphosis. And it’s not only fans who are begging for Duff’s music career to “Wake Up” — her husband Matthew Koma is also encouraging his spouse to pick up the mic once more. Because according to him, it’s all on her to “save millennial pop music.”

Koma made a telling remark about Duff’s potential return to music at the end of a loving Mother’s Day post for his wife. After marveling at “how much our kids love you” and creating an environment where they’re “free to become whoever it is they want to be,” Koma issued his partner a good-natured challenge: “Now please go save millennial pop music, it needs you now more than ever.”

While most of the Mother’s Day carousel that Koma posted was pics of Duff’s sweet moments with their kids (and a joke-y final pic in fitting with his trolling nature), he also notably included a shot of Duff in the studio. Perhaps a comeback is closer than fans had realized.

Though Duff has continued her acting career in recent years with starring roles in sitcoms like Younger and How I Met Your Father — even nearly bringing back Lizzie McGuire in an unfortunately axed reboot — she has taken a step back from her singing since growing her family with Koma.

She and Koma actually met while he was producing her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out., which she has yet to follow up. Since then, Duff has had three daughters with Koma — so needless to say, her life has been pretty busy. For a bit, it seemed like Duff was content focusing on motherhood and acting these days, but given Koma’s latest remark, it sounds like her pop star career may not be “So Yesterday” after all.