What do you do when you’re stuck in bed all day recovering from surgery? Watch hours and hours of trashy reality TV, of course! That’s exactly what Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma did after he got a vasectomy on March 12. The musician documented all of his thoughts on Love Is Blind Season 6, and as he fell into the drama-filled rabbit hole, he couldn’t resist giving some feedback and advice to the show’s stars directly.

After posting videos and screenshots of some of Season 6’s wildest scenes, Koma did what any Love Is Blind-obsessed person does: he did some social media sleuthing. After admitting that he was “a little high on Valium” after his surgery, Koma shared his unfiltered thoughts with the men of Season 6 in their DMs.

“Jimmy man you can’t friend request the other chick what are you doing,” Koma said to Jimmy, in reference to his suspicious social media activity involving the woman he didn’t propose to, Jess. Koma was also disappointed by Kenneth’s phone habits. “Ugh you let me down being on your phone so much,” he messaged.

Of course, his harshest critique was for Jeramey, who torpedoed his engagement with Laura when he stayed out all night with his previous connection, Sarah Ann. “Noooooooooooo dude you spelled your name wrong and did your girl wrongggggg,” Koma messaged.

Netflix

And the DM actually elicited a response from Jeramey. The Love Is Blind star simply replied that he didn’t choose how his name is spelled, but Koma didn’t let him off the hook. When the musician saw Jeramey’s impeccably clean house, he told him it looked like it was owned by “someone who could clean up blood well.”

But Koma’s most heartwarming exchange was with Johnny. It makes sense Koma related to Johnny’s story the most, given the Love Is Blind star opened up about potentially getting a vasectomy on the show. After having the procedure himself, Koma encouraged Johnny to go through with it, calling the process “sooo fun and easy.”

And Johnny was very open to talking about it with Koma, even FaceTiming him shortly after their DM exchange. “I’m gonna drive him to get it guys,” Koma wrote, sharing a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Johnny.

If Love Is Blind ever needs a new host, Koma sure seems to have a knack for interacting with these experimental daters.