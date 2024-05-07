Hilary Duff is experiencing what dreams are made of all over again. On May 7, Duff revealed that she had given birth to her fourth child, and along with sharing intimate photos of the home birth, the new mom of four also revealed her daughter’s one-of-a-kind name.

The new member of Duff and husband Matthew Koma’s family is Townes Meadow Bair, Duff revealed in her Instagram post. Bair is Koma’s legal last name. As for the first name Townes and middle name Meadow, Duff has yet to reveal the inspiration behind the unique choices.

Duff did disclose her new daughter’s birthday, though, revealing that Townes entered the world five days prior to her post, which would have been May 2. The photos also revealed Duff had a home birth, as the images show her holding Townes for the first time in an inflatable birthing pool.

Duff couldn’t help but gush over her baby girl’s plump cheeks in her note. “Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!” Duff wrote. “I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Duff first announced her pregnancy with Townes back in December by posting a holiday card that read: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Townes is joining an big, loving family, with big brother Luca Cruz (12) and sisters Banks Violet (5) and Mae James (3). Duff co-parents Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She and Koma welcomed Banks in 2018. After the couple got married in 2019, they added Mae to their family in 2021.

Prior to her pregnancy with Townes, Duff told E! in 2023 that she wanted “one more” child. And now the Duff-Bair clan is a happy family of six.