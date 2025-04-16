Being a celebrity on Instagram means that no matter what you post, you’re unfortunately bound to get some hate comments. Thankfully, Hilary Duff has her very own keyboard warrior to fight off her haters with quickly and succinctly. When one commenter tried to shame the former Lizzie McGuire star over claims she got Botox, hubby Matthew Koma had three simple words for the instigator.

Duff shared a few glam shots to her IG on April 15, looking perfectly suited for the sunny days ahead in a bright all-yellow outfit. While most of the comments were equally filled with sunshine, there was one raincloud. “Why did she do Botox, I swear to god everyone else is the same,” a user wrote. Koma didn’t let the slight go unnoticed. “Get fckd butterfly,” he responded, referencing the poster’s insect-inspired username.

Koma has become known for his uniquely passionate displays of affection for his wife, especially on social media. From butt tattoos in her honor to hilarious TikToks referencing Duff’s exes, he’s become a must-follow for all of Duff’s fans. And just in general, he’s a pro at pulling off some truly entertaining social media stunts, like when he chaotically DMed various Love Is Blind cast members while high on surgery meds.

While Koma didn’t deny the injectables claim, his blunt reply is yet another example of how Botox shaming has become a passé relic that belongs in the past, as several other celebs have recently spoken about.

Duff has previously opened up about how she’s less interested in cosmetic procedures and more focused on therapy recently in a 2022 Women’s Health profile. “We bust our *ss to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this sh*t. But I want to work on the inside,” Duff said at the time. “That’s the most important part of the system.”