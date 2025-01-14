Hilary Duff Has Taken In Mandy Moore & Her Family Amid L.A. Wildfires

Mandy Moore has found a friendly shoulder to lean on in her time of need. After the This Is Us star shared that her Altadena home had been destroyed in the L.A. wildfires on Jan. 7, it was revealed that she, her husband Taylor Goldsmith, and their three kids were given shelter by Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma. Moore’s brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, opened up about the kind gesture in a lengthy Instagram post.

Griffin Goldsmith and his wife Kit also lost their home in the fires, and were hit particularly hard as they are expecting a baby very soon. Days after revealing her own loss, Moore shared a GoFundMe set up by Koma to help Griffin and Kit rebuild their lives. Turns out, Koma and Duff did more than just create a fundraising link.

“Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward,” Griffin wrote in a Jan. 13 post. “Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately.”

“This is the kindest act any human could do for another,” the musician wrote. “They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known.”

Duff and Moore’s close relationship extends all the way back to the early 2000s, when they were both trendy young actors and pop stars. Although they didn’t necessarily start off super tight-knit (Moore recently recalled a bit of tension when they shot a 2003 Vanity Fair cover together), they can look back on those days fondly now.

“We laugh about that all the time,” Moore told Vanity Fair when reflecting on that cover. “We were such babies then, and to think — fast-forward 20 years from now…our husbands are best friends. She’s a very, very dear friend to me ... One day we’ll be able to show our kids, like, ‘Isn’t this so funny? We knew each other back then, and now look at us.’”

The two grew especially close as moms with children around the same age. In 2022, Moore brought up how her son Gus was a part of a music class Duff started. “Hilary is a close friend, and she has a daughter who is six weeks younger than Gus. She’s like super mom — she has three kids — but she decided to start hosting this music class at her house,” Moore said at the time. “It’s so much fun. I think in this time of COVID and having a kid in the midst of a pandemic, finding community to lean on, have your kids sort of start to grow up together … I’m really grateful Hilary has done us all this giant favor.”

Duff mentioned in 2024 that Moore is a core member of her “mom friends,” which also include Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale. She told People that the group gets together “two to three times a week” and lean on one another for support “all the time.”

Most recently, Duff attended Moore’s baby shower this past August, which was held a month before Moore welcomed her third child, a daughter, in September.

Clearly, Duff will always be there for Moore.