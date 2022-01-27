On Jan. 26, How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were at a restaurant together with their children. Duff mentioned to Koma that she thought she spotted her ex, actor Jason Walsh. Koma then started filming the moment, trolling Duff by calling out Walsh’s name to see if he was, in fact, nearby. The video, of course, has gone viral.

Duff was caught blushing on camera, hiding behind her daughter Banks as she jokingly begged Koma to “please stop.” After all, their relationship was so yesterday. Koma didn’t, however, calling out Walsh’s name until it appears they realized the guy was likely a doppelgänger.

What’s funniest, however, is the comments that quickly ensued on the video, which Koma captioned with, “my wife thinks she saw her ex at dinner.”

One Duff-fan commented, “Your wife?? That’s Lizzie McGuire sir,” while another wrote, “SO glad it wasn’t Aaron Carter.” A third added, “I love how she’s Hilary Duff and she still gets nervous to see an ex lol.” Celebrities, they’re really just like us! Minus the bank account and never ending closets and all that, of course. The jokes wrote themselves with the video getting over 5 million views.

Duff and Koma met while collaborating on her 2015 album Breathe In, Breathe Out. The two got serious in 2017, followed by the birth of Banks in 2018, tying the knot in December of 2019, and the arrival of their second daughter, Mae, in 2021. Clearly, the butterflies in their relationship have yet to subside.

Duff’s relationship with Walsh, however, only lasted about a year with the couple splitting in 2016. It was Duff’s first serious relationship after divorcing Mike Comrie, and her final courtship before falling for Koma.