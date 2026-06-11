Apparently, an engagement ring just wasn’t enough for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz to show off their love to the world — the superstar couple also got some romantic ink ahead of their nuptials. Although, you’d have to pay very close attention to notice the new matching tattoos. And the three-word phrase they chose for the body art is particularly surprising, especially given some of Kravitz’s recent comments about how her relationship is being portrayed.

Fans of Styles and Kravitz zeroed in on the matching ink after British Vogue shared a photograph of Kravitz’s back on June 10. The shot revealed she has the phrase “Let it rip” tattooed in all-caps on her left shoulder-blade. Notably, Styles debuted the same tattoo on his arm just weeks earlier during a show on his Together, Together Tour. Not only is the terminology the same, so is the font.

It’s unclear what “Let it rip” means to Styles and Kravitz personally, but the motivational phrase is most prominently connected to the hit FX on Hulu series The Bear, serving as a mantra for the main character, Chef Carmy Berzatto. So, maybe the couple just loves to marathon episodes of the culinary series together? Whatever the case, the choice is somewhat out of left field after Kravitz had some choice words for Hulu a couple months back.

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Shortly after Styles and Kravitz’s engagement was confirmed, Hulu posted a joke connected Kravitz’s character from the streamer’s 2020 show High Fidelity to Styles’ latest album, which Kravitz did not appreciate. She commented, “This is tacky,” before Hulu deleted the Instagram post. Back when Hulu canceled the actor’s series after just one season in 2020, Kravitz was vocally critical of the streamer’s lack of diversity. So, given her storied beef with Hulu (which is still apparently alive), getting a The Bear tattoo is certainly unexpected.

Styles and Kravitz first sparked engagement rumors in April after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring while kissing her partner. The engagement was confirmed a week later, and although they haven’t shared any wedding plans yet, they’ll be getting a lot of inspiration soon enough as Kravitz is confirmed to be invited to Taylor Swift’s summer wedding.