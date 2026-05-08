For the most part, Zoë Kravitz has remained silent on her relationship with Harry Styles, but she couldn’t keep quiet after noticing an Instagram post that she deemed distasteful. Various outlets (including Page Six and E! News) confirmed that Kravitz left a pointed comment on a recent Hulu carousel, which has since been deleted. In the post, the streamer used Kravitz’s 2020 series High Fidelity to make a knowing reference to her engagement to Styles — which Kravitz did not take kindly to, for a few different reasons.

On April 27, the day that Kravitz’s engagement to Styles was confirmed, Hulu shared several photos of Kravitz’s High Fidelity character Rob Brooks, a music fanatic who owned a record store in the reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel. “Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally on her playlist,” the caption read, referencing Styles’ recently release album.

About a week later, Kravitz left a candid response in the comments. "This is tacky," she wrote, prompting Hulu to delete the post shortly afterwards.

Kravitz has actively tried not to draw attention to her engagement to Styles, opting to hide her diamond ring during the Met Gala a few days after the relationship update was revealed. But there’s a deeper reason why Hulu’s post set Kravitz off.

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Since High Fidelity was prematurely canceled after just one season, Kravitz has been very vocal about Hulu’s controversial decision to not renew her series. “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” Kravitz wrote in 2020 right after the cancelation was announced.

A couple years later, she criticized the streamer again in a 2022 Elle interview. “They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,” Kravitz said, mourning how the series was cut short. “It meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

As recently as November 2025, Kravitz has still been passionate about trying to resurrect High Fidelity, as co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph revealed in a Rolling Stone interview at that time: "We all feel the same way. Zoë and I talk about it all the time, like, 'How can we figure this out? Give it back to the people,' but really give it back to us, because we just really love it."

So, it’s even more understandable why Hulu using such a sensitive project to joke about Kravitz’s private life touched a nerve.