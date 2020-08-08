Rob's record collection is being put away for good, and Zoë Kravitz has one final message for the network that shuttered her romantic drama. In early August, Hulu canceled its gender-bent High Fidelity adaptation after just one season. Shortly after the news, Kravitz took to Instagram to celebrate the cast and crew that made the show, and she got real about her feelings in the comments. Zoë Kravitz's response to High Fidelity being canceled threw shade at Hulu, as she implied the streaming service's roster of shows lacks diversity. Hulu did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Kravitz's post.

News broke on Wednesday, Aug. 5, that Hulu opted not to pick up High Fidelity for a second season. The cancelation stands out as the only one of the streamer's new 2020 series to get the ax, after the network renewed both The Great and Love, Victor for second seasons. The cancelation comes about six months after High Fidelity debuted, reimagining the 1995 Nick Hornby novel (and the 2000 John Cusack movie that was first adapted from the book) in a modern New York City with a Black woman as the main character.

The cancelation came as a surprise to fans and critics alike, since High Fidelity had earned largely positive reviews. Kravitz celebrated her costars by posting a bunch of photos of the cast on Instagram, thanking them for the love they put into the show as well as thanking the fans who supported it.

While the post itself was a harmless tribute to the short-lived series, Kravitz got more real about her feelings in the comments. Tons of Kravitz's famous friends showed love for her and expressed their disappointment at the cancelation in the comments, including Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, and Jason Momoa. It was Tessa Thompson's comment that prompted Kravitz to throw a bit of shade at Hulu, though. Thompson commented she would miss the whole cast of characters, and Kravitz responded, "It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

Hulu does have a Black Stories section dedicated to content with Black leads or made by Black creators, but the page is notably light on any Hulu original series with Black women leads. Looking at the recent list of Hulu originals, only Little Fires Everywhere and Four Weddings and a Funeral stand out as original miniseries with a woman of color in a lead role.

High Fidelity had a strange creation process, first being made for Disney+ and then jumping over to Hulu, reportedly due to the series becoming more mature than Disney anticipated. Unfortunately, the show wound up with only one season, but at least fans can rewatch those 10 episodes whenever they want on Hulu.