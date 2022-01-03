Halsey Shared The Cutest, Most Intimate Videos Of Baby Ender In A 2021 Recap

To celebrate the beginning of 2022, Halsey shared a video compilation on social media honoring baby Ender Ridley, who the singer and her boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed in July of last year. The clip recaps the first five months of the little one’s life, which has been filled with a lot of love and laughter. "Can't wait for a year full of YOU!" the singer captioned the intimate video, which shows Ender spending quality time with Halsey and their family. Your heart will melt once you see the star’s Instagram post because it’s so sweet.

The compilation (which is set to a mashup of Bruno Mars‘ “Locked Out of Heaven” and Adele‘s “Easy On Me”) shows so many special moments between Halsey and Ender throughout 2021, including going on walks together, taking baths, and playing at the park. Ender is seen smiling throughout the whole thing and adorably looking up at Halsey as they capture everything on video.

Famous mothers like Katy Perry and Amy Schumer couldn’t get enough of the compilation. “Insanely cute 😍,” Schumer, who shares a son named Gene with her husband Chris Fischer, commented underneath the post. Meanwhile, Perry, who welcomed a baby girl named Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August 2020, wrote, “butter ball 😍.”

Of course, fans also loved the video, too, and they commented things like “Got me crying real tears” and “2022 the year of endy!🥺❤️💖😭”

I guarantee you’ll get all the feels by watching the compilation as well because it’s just too dang sweet.

Halsey announced Ender’s arrival in a July 19 Instagram. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” the artist captioned a black and white photo of them holding Ender with Aydin by their side.

At the time, celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato congratulated the couple on their first child together.

2021 was such a special year for Halsey and Aydin!