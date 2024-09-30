A 31 Nights Of Halloween Watchlist For The Streaming Era

Growing up, one of the best things about October was the ABC Family — or as it’s now known, Freeform — 31 Nights Of Halloween. Every night, all month long, the network showed the best Halloween movies and TV episodes, and I looked forward to the announcement of that lineup almost as much as I did the holiday itself. Freeform still runs a 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, but in the age of streaming, it just hits different.

How many of us even have cable to watch the October classics as they air live? Probably even less than the amount of us who want to be tied to a traditional TV schedule when we can queue up 90% of our faves whenever we want on streaming. Thankfully, we can still have it all.

Below is a list of 31 Halloween classics and where to stream them, ranging from heartwarming classics and iconic TV episodes to chilling new films, so you can build your own October lineup.

01 Halloweentown, Disney+ The first movie I turn to when there’s even the slightest chill in the air is this superior Disney Channel Original Movie. It has all the nostalgic fun of when Halloween still meant trick or treating and begging your mom not to make you wear a coat over your costume.

02 Scream, Max Nostalgic in a very different way, start to get a little gory with the first Scream movie. You can find the first four movies on Max, if you want to keep the camp coming, and the two newest films (starring Jenna Ortega) on Paramount+.

03 Beetlejuice, Max Scream isn’t the only spooky franchise Jenna Ortega has gotten involved with, but since her legacy sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice likely won’t be streaming until after October ends, you’ll have to stick to the original at home for now.

04 Boy Meets World Season 5, Episode 17: “And Then There Was Shawn,” Disney+ Probably the single most iconic episode of Boy Meets World, this Scream homage is even smarter when you watch it as an adult.

05 Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Max A24/Max Let’s take it into the 2020s with this hilarious A24 thriller starring Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg, and Pete Davidson, among many others. While it’s not technically horror, and doesn’t take place during Halloween, it’s the perfect watch when you want something that will have you laughing and on the edge of your seat at the same time.

06 Hocus Pocus, Disney+ I know, I know — what took so long to get to this absolute stalwart of the 31 Nights of Halloween?! There’s a third movie in the works, but since it won’t be here in time for Halloween 2024, there’s no need to rush to rewatch the original.

07 Paranormal Activity, Max Enough lighthearted Halloween fun — if you want to embrace the legitimately scary parts of the holiday, dive into the most notable found footage movie of the 2000s. If you’re really brave, you can watch the original and its first four sequels on Max, the sixth movie on MGM+, and the seventh on Paramount+.

08 Modern Family Halloween Episodes, Hulu From the scariest possible watch to some of the most wholesome, Modern Family always went big for Halloween. You can find all seven of its Halloween episodes on Hulu; they appear in Seasons 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

09 The Addams Family, Paramount+ Snap/Shutterstock Another ‘90s classic recently adopted by Jenna Ortega, see Christina Ricci’s incredible take on Wednesday Addams in the 1991 movie.

10 Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Disney+ While the original is still fresh in your mind, don’t sleep on the second Halloweentown. This is, however, the last you’ll see of the DCOM franchise on this list, because once Halloweentown High arrives, the magic is just gone (pun very much intended).

11 Jennifer’s Body, Hulu This 2009 Megan Fox flick is only 20% scary, but 100% an absolute banger. Come for Adam Brody playing against type as a very skeevy musician, stay for the subtle but very much present LGBTQ+ themes.

12 Pretty Little Liars Halloween Episodes, Max On the subject of very complex friendships between teenage girls, PLL was never afraid to go dark, regardless of the time of year. Many episodes from its seven seasons would fit into this lineup, but there are Halloween-specific episodes in Seasons 2-4.

13 Happy Death Day, Max Universal Pictures Technically, this is a birthday movie, but when you spend your birthday reliving a time loop and trying to prevent your own murder, I think it crosses into Halloween territory.

14 Totally Killer, Amazon Prime This underrated movie, starring Kiernan Shipka, was just released in 2023 and deserves a permanent place in your October viewing schedule. Think Scream meets Back To The Future with a phenomenal wardrobe.

15 The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney+ I’m honestly still not sure if this is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, but it was always a staple on the official 31 Nights of Halloween schedule, so it can’t be skipped.

16 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, VOD Somehow, this beloved ‘80s kids' movie isn’t currently streaming for free anywhere. However, you can (and should) rent or purchase it from many services, including Amazon Prime and Apple TV. Much of the movie takes place during Halloween, and it will bring you back to a simpler, very adorable time.

17 Black-ish Halloween Episodes, Hulu & Disney+ Another family sitcom that had a lot of fun with Halloween, you can find the series’ four Halloween episodes on both Hulu and Disney+. They appear in Seasons 2, 3, 5, and 6. Technically, the third season’s installment (Episode 5, “The Purge”), is a Mischief Night episode, but if you’re from certain parts of the Northeast, you know that and Halloween goes hand-in-hand.

18 The Craft, Max Peter Iovino/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock If you haven’t seen The Craft already, prepare your closet now. Once you watch this campfest about teenage girls who get witch powers, you’ll want to buy half their ‘90s looks for yourself.

19 The Ring, Paramount+ Time to be absolutely terrified again! After another week of movies and TV shows that lean more chill than thrill, brace yourself for the movie that made an entire generation of people afraid of the phone ringing... and wells... and tweens with long hair... and circles, honestly.

20 Scary Movie, Paramount+ Once you’ve seen Scream and The Ring, you basically know all you need to be able to understand the Scary Movie franchise of over-the-top parodies.

21 Casper, Amazon Prime Christina Ricci proved she reigned as Halloween queen with another incredible turn in the movie about everyone’s favorite friendly ghost. Unfortunately, the Hilary Duff follow-up Casper Meets Wendy seems to have been erased from the internet.

22 The Harry Potter of Your Choice, Max Warner Bros. Since the entire Harry Potter franchise centers on witches, wizards, and other magical creatures, you could really consider any one of them a Halloween movie. Personally, I recommend either The Sorcerer’s Stone for Hogwarts’ very fall-forward decor, or Prisoner of Azkaban for its increased spookiness and the werewolf of it all.

23 Practical Magic, Max Max is really coming through with the Halloween classics! This is a rom-com about two witch sisters played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Need I say more?

24 Rocky Horror Picture Show, VOD Unfortunately, the cult classic of all cult classics isn’t currently streaming anywhere, but you can rent it to watch at home on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and more services. However, Rocky Horror is known for the absolutely incredible experience of its midnight screenings — especially on Halloween — where fans dress up like the iconic characters and interact with the screen throughout. So if there’s one movie you leave the couch to see in October, make it this one.

25 Clue, Paramount+ From one Tim Curry showstopping performance to another, this fellow cult classic is the ultimate whodunnit comedy. Every single performance is at least a little bit unhinged, and the multiple endings make for a very unique movie night.

26 The Office Halloween Episodes, Peacock NBC The Office may be better known for its Christmas Party episodes, but it still has plenty to offer for Halloween. Check out the Dunder Mifflin crew’s always absurd costumes with episodes in Seasons 2 and 5-9.

27 Twilight, VOD Apparently, the Twilight saga (put some respect on its name) is currently not streaming anywhere, after previously being available on Peacock, which is honestly a travesty. If you want to get your fix of pop culture’s most emo vampire and his werewolf romantic rival, you’ll have to rent Twilight and its sequels on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or other services.

28 Trick ‘r Treat, Max I’m going to warn you right now, this movie is deranged. The plot is wild, it’s definitely problematic, and the kills are absolutely ridiculous. That being said, 10/10 recommend.

29 Death Becomes Her, Amazon Prime Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock This 1992 dark comedy popped back into the zeitgeist just a few weeks ago as one of the movies is heavily referenced in Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” music video, particularly the scenes where she and Jenna Ortega (the MVP of this list, clearly) wear coordinating black gowns. They’re paying homage to characters played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn who go to great lengths when fighting over a man (Bruce Willis). If that’s not enough to have you streaming it right now, I don’t know what is.

30 Ouija, Netflix Lest you get the idea in your head to mess with a Ouija board this Halloween, this horror movie warns of what could happen if the “game” were to take a dark turn.