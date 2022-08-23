10 Years Later, PLL Still Has The Most Iconic Halloween Episodes

From the OG to Original Sin, this franchise knows spooky.
Pretty Little Liars is famous for its intense Halloween episodes, and now, PLL: Original Sin, has its own, including fun costumes and a raging party. Here’s a definitive ranking of all PLL Halloween episodes for the next time you need to cozy up to some unhinged teen drama.
This special during PLL Season 5 wasn’t *bad*, but it also wasn’t a classic Halloween episode. Instead, this spooky special was a BTS conversation with the cast. It was technically Halloween-themed, but it just wasn’t the same.