By now, Hailey Bieber knows how to handle weirdos on social media. The supermodel and beauty mogul has spent years dealing with unending speculation about celebrity feuds and the status of her marriage. But there’s one label haters love to hurl at her that she simply doesn’t understand as an insult.

In recent years, Bieber has become a constant target of online “transvestigators,” bigoted profiles that make delusional, unsubstantiated claims about the gender identity of celebrities. While these troll accounts are meant to be hurtful, Bieber revealed that she isn’t bothered by being called trans. Quite the opposite, she wears the supposed insult as a badge of honor.

“People are trying to be mean, they’re like, ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like, ‘Why do you think that’s a diss?’ As if being trans is a diss?” Bieber said on the Oct. 24 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast. “Some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans, so I just don’t take that offensively at all.”

Bieber also made a pretty surprising confession about her physical appearance on the podcast, revealing that unlike many people within the beauty industry, she has never had Botox. That’s not to say she’ll never try the injectable in the future, though.

“I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s,” the 28-year-old said. “I’ll see if I even want to do it. My mom has no Botox, she does nothing to her face and skin and she looks insane.”

The Rhode Beauty founder is clearly more focused on her business at the moment rather than petty commenters or cosmetic procedures. Back in May, Bieber made headlines for selling Rhode to e.l.f. for a massive valuation of $1 billion. Along with the lucrative sale, Bieber also confirmed she’s remaining on board as her brand’s chief creative officer and head of innovation. When you’re making billion-dollar money moves like that, you probably don’t care too much about what other people are saying.