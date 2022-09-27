Gwyneth Paltrow Said Apple Going To College Was Like Giving Birth

Ahead of her 50th birthday on Sept. 27, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about her lifestyle brand Goop, her acting career, and her blended family. For the first time, she also opened up about her daughter, Apple, recently leaving for college. “I know this sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth,” she said about the big milestone.

Paltrow shares Apple, who turned 18 in May, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. The two also have a 16-year-old son named Moses. While Paltrow and Martin are no longer together, the Avengers: Endgame star still considers Martin “completely my family” and said she loves him. “He would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids,” she explained. “We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible.”

Paltrow and Martin, who tied the knot in December 2003, were married for 13 years before they announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later and since then, Paltrow has married producer Brad Falchuk, while the Coldplay singer has moved on with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

On June 2, Paltrow and Martin reunited for Apple’s high school graduation. The Goop founder announced her daughter’s milestone on her Instagram Story. “Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin,” Paltrow wrote alongside a selfie of her and Martin with Apple after the ceremony.

Apple certainly isn’t the only one in the family celebrating a huge milestone because on Sept. 27, Paltrow celebrated her 50th birthday. She spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about what it’s like turning 50. “As a woman, you turn 50, and maybe we all give ourselves permission to be exactly who we are and we stop trying to be what other people are expecting us to be, and we kind of exhale into this other thing,” she said.

When asked if she’s given herself “permission” to be who she is, Paltrow said, “Yes, but it’s taken me time.”

Whether it be turning 50 or sending her child off to college, Paltrow seems to be handling the many changes in her life with no problem.