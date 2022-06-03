Apple Martin is all grown up! The 18-year-old, who is the daughter of Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has officially graduated high school. The Goop founder announced her daughter’s big milestone in a June 2 Instagram Story. “Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin,” Paltrow captioned her post, which featured a cute family selfie of the trio.

The photo shows Apple dressed in her green graduation gown as she’s standing beside her parents, who look like they couldn’t be prouder of her academic accomplishment. Martin, who can be seen wrapping his arm around his daughter, wore a black suit for the special occasion. Meanwhile, Paltrow was all about accessories; she wore sunglasses, gold jewelry, and a beige-colored hat perfect for summer.

The post comes just weeks after Apple celebrated her 18th birthday on May 14. At the time, Paltrow shared a sweet tribute for her daughter on Instagram to mark the occasion. “I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more,” Paltrow wrote alongside a photo of Apple posing in the mirror. “You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl.”

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple was born in May 2004, just months after Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in December 2003. Two years after welcoming their first child together, the stars then had a son named Moses in April 2006. Paltrow and Martin were together for over a decade before they famously consciously uncoupled, then filed for divorce in 2014 (it was finalized in 2016). Paltrow has since married writer and producer Brad Falchuk, and Martin has moved on with Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson. Together, they appear to successfully co-parent Apple.

While appearing in a June 17 episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, Paltrow said Martin has become like a “brother” to her through the years. “He's my family,” she said. "I love him, and I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids."

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Congrats to the proud parents on Apple’s high school graduation!