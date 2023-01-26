Will Grey's Anatomy Make It To Season 20?

The last couple of seasons of Grey’s Anatomy have gone down to the wire before being confirmed by Shondaland and ABC. Ever since the series broke ER’s record as the longest-running primetime medical drama, the question has come up every year if it will be the show’s last and how much longer star Ellen Pompeo would continue as the titular Meredith Grey. With the latter question now answered, fans rightly wonder if Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 would return.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 follow. Not long before Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 debuted, the bomb dropped that Pompeo would only be in a few episodes as the actor took on other projects. Combined with the premiere that felt like a soft reboot pilot featuring a new cast of resident interns, viewers wondered if the show would continue without Pompeo before too long.

Then the series burnt her house down.

However, Pompeo has hinted her exit from the series as Meredith Grey may not be final, and there are signs Season 20 isn’t off the table. Here’s what is known so far.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Renewal Updates

With Grey’s Anatomy still on winter hiatus, ABC has not confirmed if the show will return one way or another. However, this is par for the course at this point. Season 18, for example, wasn’t confirmed to return until May 2021. Season 19 wasn’t forced to wait quite as long, but it took months for details to fall into place.

If the show does return, there will be significant changes, aside from Pompeo’s departure as Meredith. Behind the scenes, the showrunner, Krista Vernoff (who also runs Station 19), has announced she is exiting both series at the end of the season. Whoever takes the reigns will not only be moving the show’s focus to a new set of stars but also taking the show in a new direction.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Probable Cast

ABC/Nino Muñoz

Pompeo’s exit may take up all the headlines, but two other actors on the series have also been with the show since the series debut in 2005: James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber and Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey. As of right now, it’s unclear if they will exit the series along with Pompeo or keep on keeping on for Season 20.

As for the rest of the extensive Grey’s Anatomy cast, many of whom return for cameos or several episodes at a time, it’s hard to know which of the old crew would be back for a possible Season 20. Season 19 has featured everyone from the long-awaited return of Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery to the recently-exited Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery.

However, the current ensemble roster should be considered returning until announced otherwise. That includes Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu.

Also, the newbie roster of characters who joined this season are most likely to return since the show shifted to focus on this new generation. They include Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Blue Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda, Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams, and Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Possible Plot

Grey’s Anatomy lasted 19 seasons and can probably go for 20, even with Pompeo’s exit, because emergency rooms are constantly churning out drama. From everyday car crashes to once-in-a-lifetime events like the 2020 lockdown, there’s no need to worry about the plot. People get injured, come down with random diseases, give birth, and pass away daily. And those who work in Grey-Sloan will get up and go to work and do their best to serve episode after episode, no matter what happens in their personal lives.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

One useful thing about Grey’s longevity is that ABC won’t move it for love or money if Season 20 happens. The trailer will come the first week of September, as it always does. The season itself will also almost certainly follow its typical schedule, arriving the last Thursday in September, probably with a two-part premiere, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC before shifting to its regular 9 p.m. ET slot the next week to accommodate Station 19’s arrival a week later.