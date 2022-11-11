Welp, The New Grey's Promo Confirms Mer Is Leaving, For Real

Even if you know an ending is coming, that doesn’t make it any easier when it’s actually time to say goodbye. Meredith Grey’s exit from Seattle (and possibly the TV series that bears her name) has been a long time coming, and it looks like now it’s finally here. The new Grey’s Anatomy promo for Season 19, Episode 7 confirms Mer is leaving Seattle and Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.

At the beginning of the Nov. 10 Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 fall finale, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) sent out a characteristically no-nonsense email to all of Grey Sloan announcing her resignation and her plans to move to Boston with her family. Mer didn’t want to get sentimental about her big move, but it looks like she won’t get away that easily. Based on the promo, Mer’s goodbye episode is going to be filled with feels. “This is very thoughtful,” Mer says to everyone as she’s surrounded by balloons and her co-workers. “And ridiculous,” she adds.

“For god’s sake, Grey, would you just let us toast you,” Hunt (Kevin McKidd) says in response to Mer trying to avoid the celebrations. After 19 seasons at the center of all the drama at Grey Sloan, Mer is definitely deserving of a toast.

As Mer celebrates her “her big last day” and the end of an era, other Grey Sloan doctors explore new beginnings in the new promo. After their kiss in the fall finale, Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) discuss the possibility of becoming something more. Simone seems wary, telling Lucas, “I don’t want to put you through any kind of rebound.”But Lucas still seems ready to explore some kind of relationship with Simone. “I could be down for a rebound,” he tells her with a flirtatious grin.

So, Mer may be leaving Seattle, but the new generation of interns appears ready to take the torch of Grey’s romance... and all the drama that comes with it.

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy continues Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.