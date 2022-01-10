Don’t hang up your scrubs just yet, because despite rumors that Grey’s Anatomy may be nearing its end with Season 18, ABC has other plans for the long-running medical drama. That’s right — Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is officially happening. The renewal announcement came in the middle of Season 18, and confirmed there still is no end in sight for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The big renewal was announced on Monday, Jan. 10, along with confirmation that Ellen Pompeo signed a new one-year deal to return as Meredith Grey for Season 19, per ABC’s press release. This came as a bit of a shock for Grey’s fans, since Pompeo has been very open about her opinion that the series should end soon. Just a couple weeks before the renewal, Pompeo publicly admitted she’s been trying to persuade her fellow producers to let Grey’s go. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” Pompeo said in a Dec. 18 interview with Insider. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

Pompeo’s new Season 19 deal will bump her up from co-executive producer to executive producer, and fellow executive producer Krista Vernoff will continue as showrunner. With another season officially on the way, let’s break down everything fans can expect from Season 19.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Date

While ABC has yet to officially confirm a premiere date for the upcoming season, it’s pretty obvious when it will start airing. Grey’s has followed the same release schedule for over 15 years, with new seasons always premiering at the end of September. The only exception was Season 17, which premiered in November due to lockdown delays, but it’s pretty safe to assume Season 19 will begin airing on ABC in late September 2022.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Cast

ABC

It’s always up in the air which of the show’s rotating cast members — both new and old — will show up in each new season, but there’s absolutely no question about three doctors being on call. Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are all confirmed to return as Meredith Grey, Miranda Bailey, and Richard Webber, further cementing their status as the only actors to star in every single season of the series.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed the three original stars will be back for Season 19 in a statement about the renewal: “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Trailer

The Grey’s team still has the second half of Season 18 to produce at the time of the Season 19 announcement, so don’t expect any footage from next season to appear any time soon. Look out for a trailer and more details about Season 19 to bubble up closer to fall of this year.