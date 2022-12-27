Glass Onion's Soundtrack Deserves A Spot On Your 2023 Playlist

You may not have noticed, but the title of the new Benoit Blanc mystery, Glass Onion, alerted viewers that there would be music. “Glass Onion” may be the name of the building in which the film takes place and a metaphor for the murder mystery at hand, but it’s also the name of one of the most famous Beatles songs in their catalog. So it’s fitting that the Glass Onion soundtrack has multiple Beatles tunes listed among the songs that play throughout the film and are namechecked by the characters. And those aren’t the only bops you’ll want to add to your queue.

The first Knives Out film didn’t have a lot of attention paid to the tunes that played through the film, as the music was overshadowed by Harlan Thrombey’s clan of not-very-nice children and grandchildren, the arrival of Benoit Blanc on the scene, and a particular piece of knitwear worn by Chris Evans. But if one watches it back now (it’s streaming as an Amazon rental), the eclectic mix of classic rock tunes, like “Sweet Virginia” by The Rolling Stones, offbeat numbers like “Sundown” by Gordon Lightfoot, and of course, Daniel Craig’s rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind” from Follies spoke of a movie series that would continue to produce great playlists.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery doesn’t disappoint. Like its new mystery, the sequel builds on the first film’s success, bringing in more ironic musical choices and fun tracks the same way it added in more hilarious cameos and A-list actors to play suspects.

Here are all the songs that play during Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“Fugue in G Minor, BWV 578” by Johann Sebastian Bach

“Mothership Connection (Star Child)” by Parliament

“Little Fugue In G Minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach

“Aeraki (Το Θηλυκό)” by Eleni Foureira

“Blackbird” by The Beatles (performed by Edward Norton)

“Hourly Dong” by Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Joseph Bonn

“Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers (performed by Edward Norton)

“To Love Somebody” by Bee Gees

“Take Me Home Country Roads” by Toots & The Maytals

“Star” by David Bowie

“Abzorbing Dance” by John Denon & Richard Paul Vallance

“Starman” by David Bowie

“Cool Change” by Little River Band

“Mona Lisa” by Nat “King” Cole

“Glass Onion” by The Beatles

Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix. Knives Out 3 is expected to start production in 2023.