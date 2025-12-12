Just when you thought you knew every single detail about Taylor Swift’s intricate Eras Tour, the pop star let a huge secret slip. It turns out, her close friend Emma Stone secretly played a huge part in shaping how the Eras Tour ended up looking — and Swift didn’t reveal this fact until over a year after the final concert.

In the second episode of Swift’s End of an Era docuseries, the singer shone a spotlight on all of her dancers, with some special recognition for the tour’s choreographer Mandy Moore. As Moore herself remarked, she was a bit of an odd choice for a pop concert tour, considering that the bulk of her work has been focused on film and television. However, Swift decided to hire her at the recommendation of Stone.

“With choreography, I asked one of my friends, Emma Stone, who's done a lot of work in dance in her films, ‘Who have you worked with that you would recommend for this?’” Swift said in the doc. “And she's like, ‘There's only one person who needs to be on your list, and it's Mandy Moore.’”

Stone had notably worked with Moore on her 2016 musical romance La La Land.

Coincidentally enough, Stone has another sort of spiritual cameo in the second episode, which largely revolves around Moore and Swift staging the debut performance of “Florida!!!” with special guest Florence Welch. Stone actually has a mysterious credit on that song, with the production notes listing her as providing “oddities” for the raucous track. Swifties are still in the dark on what this means exactly, but it seems to confirm Stone has a close connection to “Florida!!!”

It’s not the first time Swift has involved Stone in her music. Her 2023 vault track “When Emma Falls In Love” is strongly believed to be about the actor.

Although they aren’t always super public with their bond, Swift and Stone have been close friends for a very long time. Naturally, Stone showed up to the very first Eras Tour show to support her bestie — and maybe to check out the choreo that she tangentially helped bring to life.