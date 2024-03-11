Taylor Swift may not have been at the 2024 Oscars, but her close friend Emma Stone made sure to give the songwriter a subtle shoutout. At the end of the ceremony, Stone took home the Best Actress trophy for her role in Poor Things. And her acceptance speech included a phrase that Swifties know all too well.

After taking in the incredible moment, Stone thanked her family for their support. “I really just want to thank my family: my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much,” she said. “And most importantly, my daughter, who’s going to be three in three days and has turned out lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

It was that last sentiment that stood out to hardcore Swift fans. “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” is a bonus track on Swift’s 2022 album Midnights. Though the melancholic ballad describes a painful loss, Stone managed to flip the meaning to express the limitless love she has for her daughter.

Because Stone and Swift are such close friends, it’s not a stretch to believe Stone is familiar with the recent bonus track and was likely influenced by its title phrase. Especially since the song was released as Stone was still a new mother, having given birth to her daughter Louise Jean in 2021.

Stone and Swift have been friends for over 15 years, after they first met at an awards show in 2008. The two stars hit it off, and frequently supported one another in their respective projects throughout the years. Most recently, Stone sang her heart out at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, and when Swift re-released her version of 1989 in 2023, it included a bonus track that seems to be not-so-subtly dedicated to Stone.

The romantic song, called “When Emma Falls in Love,” seems to describe one of Stone’s previous relationships, although Stone herself declined to comment on the track when asked about it.