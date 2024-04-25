Emma Stone Doesn't Want To Be Called "Emma" Anymore

Emma Stone would like people to start calling her by her real name, thank you very much. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published April 24, Stone explained how she started going by the stage name, Emma, when joining SAG. But everyone close to her refers to her as Emily, and its something she’d like fans to start doing as well.

In a joint interview with Nathan Fielder for their show The Curse, Fielder told the outlet why he was referring to Stone as “Emily” throughout the conversation. “Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally,” he said. “So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.”

The reporter then asked if industry people often call her Emily. Stone explained, “When I get to know them, people that I work with do.”

Here’s why Stone started going by Emma in the first place. “It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG].” While Stone was originally OK with the change, she eventually grew to have mixed feelings about her stage name. “Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

TL;DR: Stone would really like for people to use her real name in the future. “That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily,” she said, when asked if fans should call her Emily.

This isn’t the first time that Stone has talked about her real name — though she’s definitely changed her tune over the years. Back in November 2018, Stone went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and explained the funny origin story of her stage name. “Growing up, I was super blonde,” she said. “My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am.”

Stone told Fallon, “In second grade did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was.” (Coincidentally, in January 2021, Anne Hathaway *also* went on Fallon to say she’d like to be called Annie.)