Stranger Things Fans Are Worried This Fan-Fave Character Is About To Die

Absolutely nobody is in a good place at the end of Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4. The first seven episodes of the season saw the Hawkins gang going up against the most terrifying Upside Down monster yet, and since there is still a two-part finale set to be released on July 1, it ended with about a million nail-biting cliffhangers. But there’s one beloved character who really has fans concerned. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Stranger Things 4, Episode 7. All throughout the Part 1 finale, viewers were on the edge of their seats worrying if Steve will die in Stranger Things 4. Now, it’s time to break down this heartbreaking theory ahead of what’s sure to be a bloody Season 4 finale.

Stranger Things has a habit of killing off fan-beloved characters (R.I.P. Barb, Bob, and Alexei), and showrunners The Duffer Brothers have already teased the final two episodes of Season 4 will be particularly brutal. “I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” Ross Duffer told Variety. “Everybody is in danger. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well.”

Given how Volume 1 ended, truly anyone could be Vecna’s next victim, but fans are most worried about jerky jock-turned-lovable babysitter Steve Harrington. In the Volume 1 finale, Steve dove into the Upside Down, only to be greeted by a swarm of bat-like monsters sinking their teeth into him. Thankfully, he was able to fight them off with some help from Nancy, Robin, and Eddie, but the attack left him with a massive open wound on his torso.

What made the wound even more ominous was Robin’s persistent fear of rabies, which fans are worrying may be foreshadowing Steve’s death of some sort of inter-dimensional rabies in Volume 2.

Although Steve started out as Nancy’s terrible boyfriend in Season 1, he’s since grown to become one of the fandom’s most beloved characters due to his protective brotherly relationship with Dustin and his caring support of his BFF Robin. So naturally, every Stranger Things fan is hoping this theory about Steve dying won’t come true... even though it sounds pretty convincing.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to discover Steve’s fate. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 will drop on Netflix on July 1.