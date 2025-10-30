Poot Lovato is finally free! Demi Lovato took her new album’s title, It’s Not That Deep, to heart a week after its release, dressing up as her most iconic fictional character... whom she used to resent. Now, ten years after the internet invented the superstar’s imprisoned twin sister Poot, Demi is fully embracing the ridiculous with what may very well be one of the best Halloween costumes ever.

If you’re not familiar with the lore of Poot Lovato, let’s catch you up a bit. Poot arose from a viral Tumblr post in 2015, when a user posted an unflattering red carpet shot of Lovato with incredibly high contrast and created a heartbreaking story behind this figure: “Demi’s twin sister. She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot.”

Understandably, Lovato wasn’t exactly thrilled when Poot went viral. At the time, she posted about discomfort with the meme: “Cool to see a sh*tty angle turn into a meme that circulates the internet to people’s amusement ha.”

However, a decade later, Lovato is currently re-embracing the viral moments that remain internet jokes — the good, the bad, and the cringey. She’s revisited Camp Rock, accepted her “monarch mafia,” and reminded us all what that her favorite dish will always remain the same.

It was only a matter of time before Poot finally got her spotlight this era. And (fittingly), it was a very bright one. Lovato unveiled her Poot costume in an Instagram carousel on Oct. 30. “Been so locked in this era thought i’d let pootvato out,” the singer wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQcdn4PEoXK

Along with photos of herself in full Poot glam (if you can call it that?), Lovato posted a time-lapse of the makeup process, as well as a couple of funny clips that show off Poot’s living conditions in a dark garage. In one video, Poot screams for help while banging against the garage door. And in another, she lip-syncs to Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” while showing off her trashy decor.

Hopefully, Poot won’t have to wait another decade to see the light again.