Daniel Radcliffe Revealed Who He Wants To Play In A Harry Potter Reboot

Harry Potter has been a pop culture fixture for more than two decades, and although the central book series and its film adaptations ended years ago, the magical world is as popular today as it ever was. The franchise is still dominating the big screen with Fantastic Beasts movies and even taken over the theatre world with the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Earlier in 2021, talks of a potential Harry Potter HBO Max series got the fandom excited for a possible return to the wizarding world, and now Daniel Radcliffe is sharing his idea for a Harry Potter reboot, including the character he’d most want to play.

Radcliffe appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, Aug. 2 to discuss his TBS comedy series Miracle Workers along with costars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni. Of course, Horowitz couldn’t pass up the chance to talk a little Harry Potter with the Boy Who Lived himself, and he asked the actor who he would most want to play if the magical saga were to ever be rebooted. No, Radcliffe didn’t take the easy way out and just say “Harry” — instead, he said he’d be interested in portraying either Sirius Black or Remus Lupin.

“I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin,” Radcliffe said. “Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.’ And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories.”

Radcliffe’s response echoes a popular call for a spinoff or prequel Harry Potter project focusing on the Marauders, which the fandom has been vocal about for years. Sirius and Lupin are two of the four Marauders — a group of Gryffindor classmates who attended Hogwarts in the ‘70s and were pivotal in setting up the events of the Harry Potter series. The other two Marauders are Harry’s father, James Potter, and the later disowned Peter Pettigrew. Radcliffe has actually brought up the idea for a Marauders movie or series before, so it definitely sounds like that’s the focus he’d be most interested in a potential reboot.

Sadly, the reboot fantasy-casting was all just a big hypothetical, but fans are still holding out hope. Although Warner Bros. denied those rumors of an HBO Max series in development, many fans still believe a Harry Potter TV show will happen eventually, and it would definitely be a treat to see Radcliffe return to the franchise as a totally different character.