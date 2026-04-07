Dan Levy Shuts Down Schitt's Creek Reboot Plan After Catherine O'Hara's Death

The Roses won’t be returning to Schitt’s Creek, despite previous plans to potentially stage a reunion. And there’s a very understandable reason for the change of heart. Dan Levy, who both co-created and starred in Schitt’s Creek, recently confirmed that he’d been “thinking about” a sequel series for the beloved sitcom, but he won’t be moving forward with anything following the death of his co-star Catherine O’Hara.

Levy paid a visit to the set of his six-season comedy — which ran from 2015 to 2020 — during a CBS Sunday Morning interview on April 5. The return was extremely emotional, considering his on-screen mother died unexpectedly about two months prior. "It's tough being back," Levy said while wiping tears away in front of Rose Apothecary’s location. “I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction ... It’s just a lot of memories, a lot of memories with Catherine. It’s what you have to hold on to, is the memories of it all.”

During the stroll in Goodwood, Ontario, Levy admitted he has been tossing around ideas for a Schitt’s Creek sequel or revival of some kind, but he’s let go of that dream now that O’Hara can’t be part of it. "No, not now," Levy said. "You can't."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Levy also reflected on what made O’Hara such an electric presence as the Rose family’s wig-loving matriarch, Moira. "For someone who was not on the internet, she knew how to meme," Levy said. "It's awe-inspiring. I broke so many times on that show. And you can see that. We kept it in."

O’Hara died of a pulmonary embolism on Jan. 30, at the age of 71. After her death, Levy posted a tribute to the beloved actor. “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years,” he wrote. “Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”