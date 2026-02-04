Catherine O'Hara Gets A Surprise Tribute At The Westminster Dog Show

In the wake of Catherine O’Hara’s death on Jan. 30, countless co-stars, colleagues, and celebrity admirers have shared just how much the comedian has meant to the world. But there was a more unexpected tribute to the actor recently that just might have been O’Hara’s favorite if she had gotten to see it. At the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 3, a touching video montage of O’Hara’s work was played at the perfect moment.

During the national dog competition, the jumbotron began showing several clips from O’Hara’s most beloved works, including Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek. But of course, the most important focus was placed on her 2000 comedy Best in Show. In that movie, O’Hara played the kooky dog lover Cookie Fleck, who enters her Norwich terrier Winky to compete in the Westminster Dog Show.

As a sweet nod to Cookie, the video played while a Norwich terrier was being shown in the contest. You can watch the moment in a clip captured on social media.

Over the montage, a line from one of O’Hara’s acceptance speeches was played: "I would like to stand up here and tell you this was all just a walk in the cake, but it wasn't. Big dreams come true only to those who do not sleep on the job."

Warner Bros

Best in Show was one of the many projects that O’Hara co-starred in with Eugene Levy, her longtime comedy partner. After O’Hara’s untimely death at age 71, Levy remembered her in an emotional statement.

“Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today,” he wrote in Rolling Stone. “I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years. From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her.”