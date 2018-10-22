35 Beetlejuice Quotes For Your Halloween Instagram Captions

Beetlejuice has everything you could ever want in a Halloween movie: the undead, scary sandworms, and, of course, that devious titular character whose name you’d rather not say out loud three times. But you definitely don’t mind repeating all of your favorite lines from the movie, which is why using some of those Beetlejuice quotes for Instagram captions is the right way to go. With a bunch of fall activities on the agenda, it’s helpful to have some captions ready to make posting your snaps easier than ever. Luckily, there is a Beetlejuice quote that can work for just about any photo you have saved in your drafts.

If you and your roomies have a backyard fall movie night on the books, you might want to use the iconic “it’s showtime” quote to caption your photo of your screen and projector setup. Add some Beetlejuice-esque snacks to the menu like black and white Zebra popcorn to match Betelgeuse’s pinstripe suit (because what’s a movie night without some popcorn?). Serve up some Beetlejuice-inspired cocktails (if you’re 21 and up) as well, paired with sandworm cupcakes. Snap enough foodie pics to make all your followers drool with ghoulish delight.

When the temperature drops outside, channel your inner Lydia Deetz by rocking some cool all-black outfits. Throw on your favorite dark oversized sweater and combat boots, and use one of her quotes from the film to caption your #OOTD post. Maybe even post an Instagram Reel of you dancing around to "Day-O" at your Halloween party, and use any of these 35 Beetlejuice quotes for a caption with just the right spirit.

Whatever you plan on doing this fall, think of this list as your very own Handbook for the Recently Deceased. Let it guide you to Insta greatness with just the right words to say on all your festive snaps and selfies.

1. “I will live with you in this hellhole, but I must express myself.” — Delia Deetz

2. "Go ahead, make my millennium." — Betelgeuse

3. "I, myself, am strange and unusual." — Lydia Deetz

4. "I'm tellin' ya, honey, she meant nothin' to me. Nothin' at all!” — Betelgeuse

5. "What did you expect? You're dead!" — Juno

6. "I'm a ghost with the most, babe." — Betelgeuse

7. "There's a word for people in our situation: ghosts.” — Adam

8. "We're dead. I don't think we have very much to worry about anymore." — Adam

9. "I didn't realize you were into the supernatural." — Bernard

10. "Don't mind her. She's still upset because somebody dropped a house on her sister." — Otho

11. "I'm a graduate of the Harvard business school. I travel quite extensively.” — Betelgeuse

12. "These aren't my rules. Come to think of it, I don't have any rules." — Betelgeuse

13. "It's showtime." — Betelgeuse

14. "Never trust the living!" — Juno

15. "You have got to take the upper hand in all situations, or people, whether they're dead or alive, will walk all over you." — Delia Deetz

16. "I am alone. I am utterly alone." — Lydia Deetz

17. "I've read through that handbook for the recently deceased. It says: ‘Live people ignore the strange and unusual.’” — Lydia Deetz

18. "Please, they're dead. It's a little late to be neurotic." — Delia Deetz

19. "Are you a ghost, too?” — Lydia Deetz

20. "I have a feeling there's something very interesting behind that door.” — Otho

21. "I know just as much about the supernatural as I do about interior design." — Otho

22. "What's the good of being a ghost if you can't frighten people away?" — Barbara

23. "Maybe you can relax in a haunted house, but I can't." — Lydia Deetz

24. “Let's turn on the juice and see what shakes loose.” — Betelgeuse

25. “Rule number two: The living usually won’t see the dead.” — Barbara

26. “The only one I think I can deal with is Edgar Allan Poe's daughter. I think she understands me.” — Betelgeuse

27. “It obviously doesn’t do any good to pull your heads off in front of people if they can’t see you!” — Juno

28. “You know, if I had seen a ghost at your age, I would have been scared out of my wits.” — Barbara

29. “My whole life is a dark room. One big, dark room.” — Lydia Deetz

30. “I lived through the Black Plague and had a pretty good time during that.” — Betelgeuse

31. “A little gasoline, blowtorch, no problem.” — Delia Deetz

32. “I’ve seen The Exorcist 167 times, and it keeps getting funnier every single time I see it.” — Betelgeuse

33. “No. Lydia. We’re dead.” — Barbara

34. “I’m not scared of sheets.” — Lydia Deetz

35. “Where are all the other dead people in the world? Why is it just you and me?” — Barbara

You can use a direct quote from the film if it pairs just right with your photo, or tweak it a tad with a cute emoji or a punny upgrade. Whatever you do, you’re sure to get major likes with a well-thought-out caption. Of course, if you’re feeling extra mischievous, you can always gamble with a “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” caption. Though, just know, you’ve been forewarned that something wicked could be coming your way.