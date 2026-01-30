Catherine O’Hara has died at the age of 71, her manager confirmed to People. TMZ was the first to report her passing. The iconic actor — best known for her roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and Schitt’s Creek — died on Jan. 30.

Speaking to Page Six, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that paramedics were called to O’Hara’s home for medical aid at 4:48 a.m. on Jan. 30. She was then brought to the hospital in “serious condition.”

While details about O’Hara’s cause of death have not been shared, her agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), released a statement about her passing to Us Weekly. “Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness,” CAA told Us. “A private celebration of life will be held by the family.”

In the wake of her death, celebrities have been taking to social media to mourn O’Hara and celebrate her legacy. Here are all of the celeb tributes to O’Hara’s life and career, including ones from some of her most memorable co-stars.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin, who played O’Hara’s son in Home Alone, posted a sweet tribute to his onscreen mom on Instagram. Alongside two photos of them together throughout the years, he wrote, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen, who worked with O’Hara on The Studio, wrote about his experiences with the “hysterical” and “kind” actor on Instagram. “Really don’t know what to say… I told O’Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen. Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies,” he wrote. “Getting to work with her was a true [honor]. She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous… she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”

Pedro Pascal

On Jan. 30, Pedro Pascal, who worked with O’Hara on The Last of Us, reacted to her passing on Instagram. “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always,” he captioned a photo of the two of them together. “Always ♥️ The one and ONLY [Catherine O’Hara].”

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux, who acted opposite O’Hara on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, mourned his collaborator on IG. “Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed,” the actor wrote, alongside a photo of her director’s chair.

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton, who played Beetlejuice in the original film and its sequel, shared a message to O’Hara and her husband, Bo Welch, on Instagram. “We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend,” Keaton posted. The duo also worked together on The Paper and Game 6. “This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her. Thinking about [Bo] as well.”

