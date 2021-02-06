Schitt's Creek is full of lovably eccentric character moments, from David's eclectic sweaters to "A Little Bit Alexis." One of the most memorable details from the beloved sitcom is, of course, Moira's wig collection. I mean, no one will soon forget the iconic wig wall in the Rose family's shared motel suite. But which wig is the most memorable? Fans have *many* opinions about which of Moira's Schitt's Creek wigs is the best of the bunch, and IMO, these preferences say a lot about a person.

Over the show's 80 episodes and six seasons, Moira wears dozens of theatrical wigs, some for major moments like a Cabaret performance and others just for an everyday fashion statement. But there are a few bold ones that stick out in many fans' minds more than all the rest.

But have you stopped to think about why you're particularly drawn to one of her faux hairdos over the others? Just like Moira clings to her wigs as a reminder of the life of luxury she lived before the Rose family lost their fortune, your wig style preferences can reveal plenty of unexpected things about you. Now, it's time to unpack all of that once and for all:

1. Light Pink With Bangs (Season 3, Episode 6)

Pop TV

Moira doesn't wear brightly colored wigs very often, which automatically makes this pastel pink one a major standout. If you love it, that means you're not afraid to live colorfully and bright colors are likely a staple of your wardrobe. You're not one to shy away from attention, and there was probably plenty of pop music on your Spotify Wrapped last year.

2. Goldilocks Curls (Season 4, Episode 5)

Pop TV

Clearly, hearing the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears as a kid rubbed off on you. You love a curly hair moment and are willing to take style risks, even if they don't always totally pay off. Maybe a perm appointment is in your future.

3. Christmas Party Bow (Season 4, Episode 13)

Pop TV

Moira wears this festive wig during a Christmas party in a rare Schitt's Creek flashback to the Rose family's glamorous life before the show began. Lovers of this look are fond of accessorizing and make sure to be among the best-dressed at any party. They also absolutely go big with decorations during the holidays.

4. The Crows Have Eyes Wig (Season 5, Episode 1)

Pop TV

Who could forget the wild black wig Moira wore while filming The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening? If you're drawn to this one, you're not afraid to embrace a little messiness and appreciate some performance art, no matter how strange. You would also give anything to watch The Crowening in real life — and honestly, who wouldn't?

5. Blonde Wedding Hat (Season 6, Episode 14)

Fox Television

Moira's most elaborate wig is arguably the giant blonde pope hat she wears to officiate David and Patrick's wedding in the Season 6 finale. Lovers of this wig aren't afraid to go all out in everything they do (and definitely love looking at pics from the 2018 Met Gala). And because it shows up during the big wedding, there's a good chance that if you love it, you're also a dedicated David and Patrick shipper.

Schitt's Creek is streaming now on Netflix.