15 Moira Memes To Send To All Your Schitt's Creek-Loving Besties

Schitt’s Creek may have ended, but Moira Rose’s endlessly quotable phrases and melodramatic wigs will live on forever. Thanks to the unique way she speaks and dresses, the Rose family’s theatrical matriarch is basically a walking meme, so it’s no wonder the GIFs, screenshots, and quotes of Moira are still taking over the internet long after Schitt’s Creek ended. If you’re someone who dreams of joining the Jazzagals and watching The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening, then these Moira Rose memes from Schitt’s Creek are perfect for you.

From the very start, it was clear Moira was the breakout comedic character on Schitt’s Creek. Catherine O’Hara’s portrayal of a wig-obsessed actor forced to slum it in a small-town motel after her family loses their riches was consistently over-the-top in the most hilarious ways. Whether she was picking out a ridiculously couture outfit to wear around town or doling out some incomprehensibly verbose advice in her signature Mid-Atlantic accent, Moira stole every scene she was in. Of course, the internet fell in love with Moira immediately, and the character launched a thousand reaction GIFs and dramatic memes. Even though Schitt’s Creek came to an end at the beginning of 2020 with a wedding-centric finale after six seasons on the air, Moira memes are still all over social media and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Get your fill of Moira Rose goodness by checking out some of her greatest hits below.

Whether you’re bowing down to Moira’s iconic pope look or can’t stop saying “bébé,” you can rest assured that the internet is just as obsessed with all things Moira as you are. She’s just the perfect meme-able storm of over-the-top looks and absolutely wild quotes. Moira is such an ideal meme machine that the GIF-sharing site Giphy has an entire curated section dedicated solely to Moira Rose GIFs, so you can easily find the right Moira moment for whatever you’re feeling. With the Schitt’s Creek love remaining stronger than ever, you can expect to see a lot more Moira memes as you scroll through Twitter and Instagram for years to come, so enjoy the ride, bébés.