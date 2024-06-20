Olivia Rodrigo may be an “all-American b*tch,” but she’s currently having an international summer on the GUTS World Tour. One perk of being a pop sensation is getting to travel the globe, and along for the ride is guitarist Daisy Spencer.

The 30-year-old musician is part of Rodrigo’s band, and has been with the “Vampire” singer since her Sour era. Spencer even appears in the music video for “Obsessed,” a fan-favorite GUTS bonus track that has made its way on the tour’s set list. There’s also a chill acoustic section of the tour set where Rodrigo and Spencer take center stage to perform “Happier” and “Favorite Crime” from Sour.

Livies have been loving this moment in the show, often sharing clips of Spencer on TikTok — and the admiration is mutual. “We put 100% into every show,” Spencer says, “and the crowd gives us 100% right back.” They may be rocking out to “Brutal” in front of a sold-out stadium crowd most nights, but Spencer shares that their typical show day routine is pretty calm.

They enjoy getting a workout in, journaling in a new cafe, and spending time with the rest of their tour fam. While in Zurich, Switzerland, for the GUTS tour on June 11, Spencer brought Elite Daily along for their day to spill their guts on what it’s really like on the road.

Mornings Are For Sleeping In

Daisy Spencer

10:45 a.m.: This is tour life, which means sleeping in is essential when you can do it! I woke up and got my belongings ready for our “luggage drop,” which changes every day but is usually around 11 a.m. Our tour bus will greet us outside of the hotel and take our large luggage away so it’s ready to go to the next city.

Rest is really important when you’re constantly moving and changing environments every day.

11 a.m.: After dropping my luggage off, I always try to have some normalcy by setting time aside to stretch and work out for 30-45 minutes, and shower in my hotel room. There’s usually a gym wherever we stay, but if you’re like me, you hate the gym and would rather struggle to do a pushup alone in your room where no one is watching. Considering we basically do a 90-minute workout every night on stage (cardio!), I don’t go too hard in the mornings.

Rest is really important when you’re constantly moving and changing environments every day. Post-shower, I put on my La Roche-Posay moisturizing daily sunscreen, even if it’s cloudy outside, because one thing I have learned is the power of sunscreen. My hair has the “strategically messy” look, and that’s thanks to Just Nutritive’s leave-in conditioner when it’s semi-wet, and Barb Soft Clay Pomade when it’s almost fully dry.

One of my favorite parts of the day is to sit at a foreign cafe in a place where I don’t know anyone and just write, nibble, and sip some coffee.

12 p.m.: I moved my body, I showered, now I had three hours to kill, which I happily did by finding some good coffee and food. Luckily, in Zurich, there was a cafe down the street that I could walk to. I brought my journal with me, which I’ve started writing in almost every day since January. One of my favorite parts of the day is to sit at a foreign cafe in a place where I don’t know anyone and just write, nibble, and sip some coffee.

Daisy Spencer

Heading To The Venue For Soundcheck

Daisy Spencer

3 p.m.: We were called to the lobby to drive to the venue, where we spent the rest of the day.

4:30 p.m.: When it was time to soundcheck, we ran some songs so the sound team could get dialed in — every room is different, and every room changes when there’s no people in it versus when there are 20,000 people at the show. Tours at this level will use in-ear monitors, which means we essentially have headphones in for the whole show so we can hear each other. They’re custom molded to our ears for a perfect fit.

5:30 p.m.: During our pre-show time, I hit up catering for dinner, made some phone calls to loved ones, and had some downtime before we started the show. Normally, there are separate dressing rooms for the band and dancers because there are so many of us, but on this day, we were all put together in one room, which was fun. We know each other well at this point, so whenever we get put in a dressing room together, we’re laughing and goofing before we head to stage.

7:30 p.m.: Most of us start makeup way earlier than this, but I am someone who doesn’t know how to do makeup well, so I just fluffed and gelled my brows with the e.l.f. translucent brow gel, threw on some Milk mascara, and reapplied a little more of my Barb pomade to hold my hair in place. Our incredible wardrobe team then brought clothing racks in with our outfits and helped us get fully show-ready — without them, we would be a mess. Thank you, wardrobe!

After Circling Up, It’s Time To Take The Stage

8:15 p.m.: We walked to stage together for what we call “circle.” What started as a normal way for us all to group together has now turned into a full-blown pre-show ritual. We’ll start hyping each other up, making up ridiculous songs, or singing some of our favorites. On this night, we screamed “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield as loud as we could.

Olivia joined us. She always runs up to dance or sing along with us. We put our hands together, and Olivia set the tone by saying how grateful she is to be here with us and wishing for us to have a great show. We threw our hands up and yelled, “skål,” which is Swedish for “cheers.” This is something we started doing on the Sour tour in 2022 because our bassist is Swedish, and it’s become a tradition.

The excitement started the second we stepped on stage, and it didn’t stop until we were done.

8:30 p.m.: SHOWTIME! This night was our 50th show on the GUTS World Tour. The excitement started the second we stepped on stage, and it didn’t stop until we were done.

It’s truly a group effort from Olivia, the band, dancers, the audio team, the wardrobe department, our crew and carpenters, our backline team, our camera operators, the lighting department, and so on. We’re the ones on stage, but there are so many people bringing this show to life.

Daisy Spencer

11:15 p.m.: When the show was over, we showered and washed our faces, got in our comfy clothes, and it was time for bus call. Before bed, with a clean face, I applied my La Roche-Posay vitamin C serum followed by some moisturizer, and boom, I was ready for bed. I keep my skin care routine simple because my ADHD brain literally cannot keep track of more than two steps.

We all got on our respective buses and drive through the night to the next city. Thank you to our bus drivers for getting us there safely. And that’s a quick glance at a day in the life on the GUTS Tour.