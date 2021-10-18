On Monday, Oct. 18, Coldplay and BTS dropped a remix of their hit collaboration, “My Universe.” The track was produced by Suga, who said it was an “honor” working with the legendary British rock band. After hearing the latest version of the song, fans got the rapper’s name trending on Twitter, where they wrote messages like, “Yoongi is a genius” and “Another masterpiece by Yoongi.” You need to see these tweets about Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" remix because they all praise Suga.

Coldplay unveiled the remix just three days after dropping their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, on Friday, Oct. 15. The record includes the original version of “My Universe” featuring BTS. Following the initial release of the single on Sept. 24, Chris Martin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily that the song is about “love [being] difficult or it's forbidden or you can't quite get it together.” Fans were so happy to see the two bands collaborate on such a special song, especially since BTS have come out as huge Coldplay fans.

For the “My Universe” remix, Suga was the producer behind the new jam. According to Billboard, Suga said in a statement, “I'm thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay, who I've admired since I was a kid, and honored to be a part of this remix.”

Listen to Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” remix below.

The British band was equally as excited to have him on the track. “We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else #SUGA #YOONGI @BTS_twt love c, g, w + j,” Coldplay tweeted.

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Suga has produced tracks for various artists through the years, including Suran, Epik High, and Heize, so fans are proud of him for adding yet another credit to his name. After the new remix’s release, the phrases “MIN YOONGI” and “Agust D” were trending on Twitter, showing just how proud fans were of Suga’s work. Check out the tweets about Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” below.

I’m gonna have to agree with ARMYs on this one: As Suga proved with “My Universe,” he never misses.