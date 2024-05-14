Clay’s relationship with AD on Love Is Blind was definitely messy, but his new love story may be even more chaotic. A couple months after the reality show’s Season 6 finale aired, OnlyFans model Celina Powell posted a video of herself and Clay cuddled up in bed together as he gave her a kiss on the cheek. Shortly afterwards, the freshly launched couple posted a TikTok addressing backlash they’d received from LIB fans.

Clay didn’t exactly get the best ending on Love Is Blind, having left his fiancée AD at the altar claiming that he needed more time to work on himself. As for Celina, she’s had her own fair share of romantic drama as well. Back in 2021, Celina claimed that she had gotten pregnant by Offset while the rapper was still married to Cardi B. She later revealed that she lied about the pregnancy. Celina’s previously been linked to various other musicians as well, including Fabolous, Chief Keef, and Aaron Carter.

When Celina’s video of Clay was posted, it wasn’t well-received by Love Is Blind fans, and the new couple called out the haters right away. “When you’re excited to show off your man but Love Is Blind show fans don’t like him,” Celina wrote in a TikTok, which showed Clay mouthing “Whatever! Whatever!” to a booing crowd.

In another TikTok, Celina hinted at just how serious the new relationship had gotten, reacting to a sound about wanting to get married and have babies.

The new relationship announcement arrived two months after Clay reconnected with his ex AD at the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. At the event, Clay admitted that he still loved AD and was open to the idea of dating her again in the future. AD, however, has much different feelings. “I don't want to give him a second chance to humiliate me,” she told Elite Daily after the runion. “He has to now live with the decision he made.”