Chloe and Halle Bailey have built their careers together by performing as the R&B duo Chloe x Halle and appearing on the comedy series Grown-ish. Lately, the sisters have been branching out to do their own thing. In 2021, Chloe made her solo debut with her single “Have Mercy,” and Halle landed the role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. While both women are successful in their own right, Chloe revealed in a recent interview that she notices some people still draw comparisons between her and Halle.

While speaking with In The Know, Chloe said that although she hasn’t experienced downsides to being in the entertainment industry with a sibling, she does get annoyed when fans draw comparisons between her and her sister. “It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing,” she said. “It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Chloe also talked about being constantly scrutinized. Last year, a video of her doing the “Buss It” challenge was criticized as being “too sexy” by naysayers online.

“No matter what women do, no matter how talented we are, no matter how screwed on our head is, someone will always have a problem because we choose to celebrate our body and the skin that we’re in,” the singer explained, adding haters will never be able to bring her down. “It’s easier to just be yourself and have fun and be free. It’s more stifling and more suffocating when you’re calculating what you can and can’t do just because other people can’t.”

Chloe celebrates self-love in her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” which debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans can’t wait to see her and her sister continue to rise to the top, especially after Chloe drops her first solo album and Halle makes her debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.