Jordyn Woods Will Be On 'Grown-ish' Season 2, Because Why Not?

It looks like Jordyn Woods is going to start letting writers handle her drama for her now. Jordyn Woods will be on Grown-ish Season 2, marking the first time she will be working in scripted TV as opposed to reality. In the past, the model and social media star has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her ex-bestie Kylie Jenner, and on Jenner's spinoff series Life With Kylie. But now, Woods is joining the the Freeform series to play a whole new character.

According to People, Woods will play a freshman Cal U student named Dee, who is a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.” She'll be sharing most of her scenes with series regular Trevor Jackson, who plays Aaron, the RA of Hawkins Dorm and main character Zoey's (Yara Shahidi) ex-boyfriend. Plot details are still under wraps, but based on who Woods' character will be sharing screen time with, it sounds like she might be bringing the drama this season. Grown-ish took a mid-season break in March, but the rest of Season 2 will premiere on June 5 and Woods' episode is set to air on July 24.

Woods seems pretty excited about the new gig, since she posted a heartfelt Instagram picture about it:

In the caption for the post, Woods writes:

I’ve been waiting to share this with you guys but I am SO excited to guest star on this season of #grownish 🥰 it returns June 5th on @freeform ✨ This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time🙏🏽 take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer✨

Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life with Kylie aren't the only shows Woods has appeared on before her Grown-ish debut. In February, Woods was accused of kissing Tristan Thompson, who's the father of Khloé Kardashian's baby. By causing a rift in Kylie's sister's relationship, Woods her best friendship with Jenner on some big rocks. She even moved out of Jenner's home. But, Woods appeared on one more to try to set the record straight: Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. During that appearance, she denied her involvement in Kardashian and Thompson's breakup, but it's likely that fans will continue to hear more about it. Trailers for Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians show that the the series will deal with the fallout from the scandal.

But, while the real-life drama continues, Woods will be joining Grown-ish, which has had its own captivating drama this season. When audiences last saw Zoey, she'd been cut off financially from her dad Dré (Anthony Anderson) after she'd been caught cheating in school. And while her academic and family life was blowing up, Zoey found out that Aaron had been secretly hooking up with her roommate/best friend Ana (Francia Raisa).

