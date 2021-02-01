On Jan. 19, singer Chloe Bailey, who's one half of the duo Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle, launched her own Instagram page after previously posting solely under her and her sister's joint account. Even though she's only been on the platform for a few days, the 22-year-old star has already shared several videos that have gone viral. Unfortunately, not all the comments about her IGs have been supportive because some criticized her for being too sexy. Chloe Bailey's response to criticism over her sexy Instagram posts was emotional, causing fans to defend her against trolls who made her cry.

Some of Bailey's posts that have received a lot of attention were her "Buss It" challenge, her dancing video celebrating one million followers, and her video wearing nothing but a T-shirt and underwear. Bailey explained in a Jan. 31 Instagram Live that she made her own account to express herself as an individual. "A lot of times you see what Halle and I are together, so now you kind of get a bit of who I am inside as a person," she said.

Bailey added she's seen the comments about her videos — both the good and the bad — and said she posted the videos because she's finally at a place where she feels confident about her body. "Ask anyone who knows me and they think I'm 50 years old in the head, but when I perform and when I make music and when I dance, that's when I get to tap into the sexier side of myself and that's where I find my confidence," Bailey said. "So it really means a lot to me when I can finally get to a place where I share who I really am and I've been really insecure for a long time."

"I think it's so important and so special when a Black woman can be strong and stand in her power in every single way," Bailey told her followers in tears, adding she doesn't post those videos for anyone but herself and hopes her followers would do the same. "For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. Everybody, it doesn't matter what people tell you. Whatever you're going through, say f*ck that."

You can watch a clip from Bailey's IG Live below, and see the entire 20-minute video on her IGTV.

Seeing Bailey cry was enough to get fans riled up on Twitter.

Thankfully, Bailey said she'll continue posting whatever she wants. "I'm gonna be myself completely and I hope you all love and accept me for that," she finished.