In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, actor Chase Stokes talks about his current wellness routine, Season 4 of Outer Banks, and the OBX fan theory he finds “fascinating.”

Chase Stokes may not be searching for treasure like his Outer Banks character, John B, but he does share the Pogue leader’s love of travel. Recently, Stokes has been working in places like Brazil and California, while also supporting girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini in NYC and attending celeb events like Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.

“I’m a super active person,” says Stokes, who recently partnered with glasses brand Zenni Optical on an exclusive eyewear collection. Stokes’ fall collection features over 30 frames that the 32-year-old handpicked.

During October, proceeds from Stokes’ collection were donated to Bring Change to Mind, an organization raising awareness about mental health education.

Stokes’ own wellness routine is all about “taking time for yourself every day and giving yourself a moment to reflect, journal, and be honest with your feelings, whether it’s good or bad.” That also includes going to the gym, which can be difficult to pencil in when his schedule is packed with promoting Part 2 of Outer Banks Season 4, which drops Nov. 7.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Pogues have gotten themselves into some hot water this season looking for Blackbeard’s gold. While John B and his friends are hunting for treasure to keep Poguelandia alive, Stokes dishes below on the first big purchase he’d make with the gold, the fan theory about Mr. Sunn that he did a “deep dive” on, and why he wants to star in a movie with Penn Badgley next.

Elite Daily: What’s on your Spotify playlist right now?

Chase Stokes: I don’t know why, but I’ve been listening to a lot of Elvis lately. I woke up and started listening to “Trouble.” My music sort of varies often. I’m in New York, so it’s been a lot of crooners and classics.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

ED: OBX fans have come up with some interesting theories, like that Sarah and JJ are siblings. What’s your favorite fan theory that you’ve seen online?

CS: I read one that Mr. Sunn, the history teacher, is actually the man behind all of the chaos in the Pogues’ lives, and there’s a huge in-depth conspiracy on that. That one sent me to the moon. You have to do the deep dive. It’s fascinating.

ED: There’s one theory that John B is the only real Pogue because everyone else either started as a Kook or it’s been revealed that their family comes from a lot of money. Do you think John B deserves the title of “The One True Pogue”?

CS: No. The idea of being a Pogue is really about the lifestyle, and they’ve all committed to that. So no, it’s a shared honor for all of them.

ED: If you discovered treasure like the Pogues, what would be your first big purchase?

CS: I’d probably buy an ice cream shop, because I love ice cream.

Getty Images for Netflix

ED: What’s your favorite flavor?

CS: I am big into cookie dough right now. I literally had it last night.

ED: What would be your version of Poguelandia?

CS: Sitting on the couch with the dogs and watching a Law & Order: SVU marathon.

ED: Does the cast have a group chat? If so, who texts the most?

CS: We do have a group chat. I would say the most active would either be Madison Bailey or Jonathan Daviss.

ED: Do you remember the last thing you texted about in the group chat?

CS: It was responding to Jonathan Daviss’ photo of a dish while we were shooting. It was a plate of food that was not awesome. Not the ideal dish.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

ED: What’s your most used emoji?

CS: My most used emoji is the red heart. Cute.

ED: Your dream co-star?

CS: I would love to work with Penn Badgley. I just did his podcast recently and I think we’d have some fun. Maybe we could play brothers.

ED: What is the show that you are currently watching?

CS: I’m always actively watching Law & Order: SVU. I’m a Mariska Hargitay fan till I die.

ED: What has been your favorite meme or social media moment this year?

CS: I love the trend where it’s “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan and then it stops and it’s a dog making a funny noise. I also like the one where it’s a couple and they’re like, “Suspect’s on the run,” and they just kind of sh*t on each other. That one’s pretty good, too.

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

ED: We’ve had a brat summer and now a brat fall. Do you consider yourself a brat?

CS: I can be a brat from time to time, for sure. Maybe not to the level of Troye and Charli, but I aspire to be at that level of brat.

ED: What is next for you?

CS: Next up will be Part 2 of Outer Banks, and then I have a film coming out in January called Valiant One.

ED: Can you tease anything at all for Part 2?

CS: All I can say is there’s a lot of sand and water. And golden tans.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.