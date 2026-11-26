Charlie Gillespie has gotten used to playing the overlooked member of the love triangle, but that’s about to change. The 28-year-old actor has taken on this role in recent movies like One Night Only, Splitsville, and the Sidelined trilogy. The final film — Sidelined 3: End Game, which premieres Nov. 26 — sees his soulful singer character Skyler entering into a friends-with-benefits situationship with protagonist Dallas... even though she’s still hung up on her football star ex Drayton. Since the movies are adapted from a novel called The QB and Me, it’s quite literally spelled out who Dallas will end up with, but that doesn’t faze Gillespie.

“As a fan of the movies, I know who I'm rooting for because there's a glow in their eyes when those two characters have a scene together,” the New Brunswick native says. “You get envious when you watch it because you're just like, ‘I want that.’”

He also wants the fans to recognize that nobody in these movies is really the bad guy: “When I first signed on, they made it clear to me there’s a ‘no villains’ rule in this series. I’m someone who tests that relationship, and it’s a modern twist because people have friendships that get complicated, and it’s not really anyone’s fault. I’m stoked to see how much fans love it.”

Tubi

Skyler may be third-wheeling it in Sidelined, but Gillespie is finally about to play a romantic lead in the upcoming second season of Heated Rivalry, which is expected to premiere in April. He’s been cast to portray Troy Barrett, a closeted hockey pro who slowly lets his macho and homophobic facade fall away as he begins a relationship with his new team’s social media manager, Harris Drover.

After the first season of Heated Rivalry thrust Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams into a daunting minefield of obsessive fandom and double-edged fame, you’d expect Gillespie to be a little trepidatious about the blinding attention that’s coming. But he’s trying to stay chill by focusing on the present.

“I have zero expectations; I just go through things day by day,” Gillespie says. “I’ve been doing this since I was a kid, and I’ve fallen on my face enough times to know where my feet want to stand now. It’s a dream come true to be part of this show in so many ways that I can’t explain, and the positivity is monstrously loud, so I’m just hoping to move with good intentions, love, and excitement.”

As Gillespie laces up to skate into a pretty major 2027, he teases where his music career might go, details why Mrs. Doubtfire is the perfect comfort movie, and manifests a bit of romance for himself.

Elite Daily: In the Sidelined series, Skyler is introduced through his job as a barista. What was your first job like?

Charlie Gillespie: I worked with my uncle selling dresses, belly button rings, and sunglasses while traveling around in his truck. It was so hard to set up and take down, but I constantly got to meet people, which helped with what I do today working with hundreds and hundreds of new people all the time. I was so lucky to have an uncle with a little business like that who was willing to babysit and teach me some skills of the trade.

ED: What’s the last TV show you were obsessed with?

CG: Solar Opposites. I love the goofiness and the family dynamic.

ED: What’s your comfort movie that you’ve rewatched a ton?

CG: Mrs. Doubtfire. The storyline is so pure and the ending is so feel-good. I also really love Big Daddy. That’s another father-and-son story — I sometimes think that’s a deeper love than romance, because it’s so sacrificial.

ED: What musical artist do you think will top your Spotify Wrapped this year?

CG: City and Colour. Dallas Green is a poet and such a talented vocalist and musician. On one of my days off filming Sidelined 2, I got to see a solo show he did on Mother’s Day where his mom picked out all the songs he played, and it was such a magical night.

ED: Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

CG: I should. I am randomly so bad at karaoke. I remember singing “Jessie’s Girl” on a cruise with my family as a kid and failing miserably. I was begging the guy to give me another try, but he was like, “You’re not coming back up here.”

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ED: Is there a type of character or genre you’d like to play that you haven’t really gotten to do yet?

CG: Going back to Mrs. Doubtfire, I love the bond between a parent and a son or daughter, especially when there’s a great adventure around it. I love prosthetics, too. I’d really like to do something where I look in the mirror and I completely see someone else.

ED: So many of your acting roles show off your musicianship, but you have never released your own album. Is that something you’re interested in?

CG: It's that recording part that stumps me. When I did Julie and the Phantoms, we had Kenny Ortega organizing everything and the top people in Los Angeles putting that album together. It’s so different on your own. I write songs constantly, and I would love to release some of my own music on Spotify, but for now it’s just acoustic covers on TikTok.

Maybe I can do some live shows. I don’t know if I have three hours’ worth of material to perform, but I could do my movie songs as well as my own music. The problem with me is I talk a lot, so if I’m on stage, you’ll get my sort of version of standup with a mix of music.

ED: It sounds like you’re really drawn to live performance. Would you do a musical?

CG: We're hoping to do Hair at the end of the year with Kenny Ortega and Owen Patrick Joyner — we’ve been putting that together for the last few years. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them again.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2027?

CG: Positivity, good health, stronger relationships with my friends and family. I'd really like to date somebody, too. I think that'd be really fun.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.