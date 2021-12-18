After just one season, Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms has met its end. On Dec. 18, the show’s executive producer Kenny Ortega confirmed the sad update that the show has played its final song. Upon hearing the announcement, fans of the show are distraught, and rightfully so: the show had a passionate fanbase and garnered major recognition. And we’re talking award recognition like Best Musical Moment at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Song, Outstanding Costume Design, and awards for camera editing. So, yeah, these tweets about Netflix canceling Julie And The Phantoms will put you in your feels.

Ortega shared the details of the series’ cancelation via his Instagram, calling on all fans of the show to stand tall and remember all the good times. “Our @julieandthephantoms family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premier,” he wrote. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue! Kenny, the Cast, Writers, Producers, Creatives, BC Crew, @columbiarecords, and our devoted @Netflix Team! @netflixfamily.”

For those that haven’t gotten a chance to watch the musical comedy series, let’s rewind. The show follows Julie, a teenage girl with a passion for music. And what other way to make it in the world of music than by partnering with a boy band, The Phantoms, who have been dead for 25 years? Yes, you read that right. You see, The Phantoms didn’t get a chance to make their way to the top while alive. So now, with Julie’s help, they might be able to get there.

Based on the premise alone, it made for good TV and fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Netflix canceling Julie and the Phantoms.

Some fans are calling for other streaming platforms like Disney+ to pick up the now-canceled show in the hopes that Julie and The Phantoms will be able to finish what they started. Ortega has previously produced and directed memorable Disney productions like High School Musical, Descendants, and Hocus Pocus, so it’s easy to see why fans would hope Disney would pick up the show.

In the meantime, fans will just have to rewatch Season 1 to relive their favorite moments.