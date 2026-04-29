Heated Rivalry is still fresh on everyone’s minds, with Season 2 expected to begin filming this summer and premiere in April 2027. If you’re like me, edits of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are still all over your FYP, along with interviews of its stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. And if you’re also like me, then you’ve probably found yourself influenced by Williams’ skin care routine.

In December, the 25-year-old shared his in-depth beauty regimen with The Cut, which includes the many products recommended to him by his aunt. According to Williams, he deals with large pores and blackheads, two issues I’ve personally dealt with since high school. Since I’m always looking for products and tutorials that can help me minimize them, I decided to follow Williams’ morning routine with a few of his go-to picks.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Heated Rivalry star’s skin care regimen after using six of the products in his arsenal for one month.

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Fast Facts:

Price: ~$81 for the six-step routine. This includes Celimax’s Derma Nature Fresh Blackhead Jojoba Cleansing Oil ($19), a gua sha (~$7), SKIN1004’s Poremizing Deep Cleansing Foam ($18), Numbuzin’s No.3 Super Glowing Essence Face Toner ($23), The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2% Solution ($7), and Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment ($7).

Who this is best for: Anyone looking to upgrade their skin care with quality products and an easy-to-follow routine.

What I like: The double cleanse refreshed my pores.

What I don’t like: There are *way* more products to get the full Hudson Williams experience.

My rating: 4.8/5.

Step 1: Cleansing Oil

Williams begins his skin care routine in the morning with the Celimax jojoba oil cleanser right before jumping in the shower. He says, “It cleans out my blackheads better than anything.”

First impressions: I’m a huge fan of double cleansing, and starting with an oil-based product first. It makes me feel like I’ve gotten all the junk out, and this Celimax cleanser did a great first round of cleaning. Even though Williams uses this in the a.m., I loved it at night. The oil helped to remove a lot of my makeup, especially on days when I had to be on a red carpet or at a work event with a full face.

How to apply: A little goes a long way, so you can really get a lot out of one bottle. You just need one small pump of the cleanser to work into a lather with some water on your face and rinse off.

The results: This worked great at melting off the first layer of buildup or makeup on my face, and left my skin feeling hydrated from the oil.

Similar products: In Williams’ interview, he also names a few other oil-based cleansers that he throws into his routine. At night, he starts with Shu Uemura’s sakura cleansing oil, which I really want to try as well. “I have a giant one that I restock often, because I use it every night,” says Williams. The Heated Rivalry star is a fan of Korean skin care, and there are a bunch of quality K-beauty oils that you could also test out for yourself as well.

Step 2: Gua Sha

With his cleansing oil, Williams likes to use a gua sha to “take the puffiness down” in his face.

First impressions: I love to use a gua sha... when I remember it. It’s a step in my skin care routine that is nice, but I often neglect it because I’m in a hurry or just forget it’s there.

Just like Williams, I’ve been feeling a bit puffy lately with a lack of sleep from how busy awards season was and traveling a lot. It was really nice to take the time to give myself an at-home lymphatic massage on the face and neck. The oil definitely helped to make the massage easier, and I felt it really got the product into my pores.

How to apply: After adding the oil on your face and neck, apply light pressure as you massage the tool upward and outward. I really love to bring everything to my lymph nodes on the side, so it has a chance to drain.

The results: Though I typically rush things, it was nice taking an extra minute or two to massage my face and give it a lifted, less puffy feel. It helped to absorb the oils, and was a nice moment of self-care to relax in the morning and at night before bed.

Similar products: Williams uses quite a few tools in his routine aside from the gua sha. He also mentioned Foreo’s Bear to help with any puffiness, and relies on a Clarisonic to clean out his blackheads. You can also use a face roller for lymphatic drainage, which I prefer on days when I’m in a rush.

Step 3: Deep Cleansing Foam

To double cleanse, Williams uses SKIN1004’s Poremizing Deep Cleansing Foam in the shower. He only does this twice a week because, he says, “I heard some Koreans say that you’re not meant to put cleanser on your face in the morning.” The rest of the week, he washes his face with only water and silicone face scrubbers.

First impressions: Just like the oil, you don’t need a lot of product because this cleanser foams up a lot with water. It also left my pores feeling like they got a reset. Out of all the products in Williams’ routine, this was my favorite because of how fresh it left my skin.

How to apply: With just a little product, work the cleanser into a lather with lukewarm water. Massage the foam into the skin, and rinse off.

The results: My skin was not only renewed after using this, but it had a gorgeous glow like I got a professional facial. I also deal with some redness, and the Centella helped to calm any irritation. It was a lot easier to apply foundation when using this, because my skin was more of an even tone and I didn’t need so much.

Similar products: If you’re looking for a different foam cleanser, there are plenty of options out there, including some with Centella.

Step 4: Toner

Once Williams gets out of the shower, he uses the No.3 Super Glowing Essence Face Toner to cleanse his skin once again.

First impressions: Toners are great at making sure your skin is as clean as possible, even after using a face wash. Certain products can leave me feeling dry, but Numbuzin’s toner is moisturizing. It’s also meant to tighten your pores, which is a plus for me.

How to apply: Using a cotton ball or pad, apply to your skin in upward and outward motions. You can also apply with your hands and make sure it really absorbs into the skin. I’ve seen BTS’ J-Hope pat his products in, which is a great way to wake yourself up in the morning as well.

The results: Numbuzin’s toner is meant to tighten your pores. I’m not sure mine have gotten smaller, but they’re less noticeable.

Similar products: When Williams is really dealing with blackheads, he also uses CosRx’s BHA Blackhead Power Liquid, but there are plenty of other great toners that are meant for people with large pores.

Step 5: Exfoliating Serum

After a toner, Williams works in some serums to his routine. Three to four times a week, he’ll use CeraVe’s retinol serum. The rest of the time, he applies The Ordinary’s salicylic acid, which he says “makes my skin glow.”

First impressions: I’m already a fan of The Ordinary’s salicylic acid from my own skin care journey. As someone who deals with a lot of hormonal breakouts once a month, this has been helpful at keeping blemishes at bay as best as possible.

How to apply: Apply a small drop to your problem area or all over the face.

The results: This entire routine is really great for minimizing the look of my pores and evening out any skin texture. I found that using this during my period helped to keep any breakouts from forming or getting worse.

Similar products: In addition to the CeraVe retinol that Williams uses on his other days, there are some other serums he likes to rotate into his routine like Medik8’s Liquid Peptides and Beauty of Joseon’s Glow Deep serum.

Step 6: Lip Treatment

One of Williams’ final steps is to apply Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment on his lips. “I’m pretty lip-obsessive. I hate when they peel,” he says.

First impressions: I’ve used Aquaphor before, but I haven’t been so consistent with it on my lips every day. I prefer something tinted in the morning, but this is a great first step to make sure my pout is hydrated.

How to apply: Apply a small amount to your lips or anywhere that needs a moisturizing boost.

The results: You can’t go wrong with Aquaphor. However, I recently used Rhode’s Peptide Lip Boost as an overnight mask, and that left my lips feeling even more hydrated, so that’s currently my fave remedy.

Similar products: Aquaphor is a simple ointment, but if you prefer a little tint, there are some great balms and overnight lip masks you could use instead. Williams also uses a lip scrub from Lush, and says, “If I don’t feel like I need something intense, I’ll use Burt’s Bees lip balm.”

Is Hudson Williams’ Skin Care Routine Worth It?

I have very similar skin issues as Williams, like large pores and blackheads, so this routine was made for me. There are a few areas that I might tweak just a little bit, like using Rhode’s lip boost over the Aquaphor for an overnight mask. On days where I’m feeling lazy or in a rush, I might skip the gua sha or just use a quick face roller. Ultimately, though, I love how my skin felt glowing and so clean after one month.

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I even found that when I had to wear a full face or makeup all day for work events or red carpets that it stayed put better than it ever has before, and I didn’t have issues with breakouts afterward. Because of all the pore-minimizing products, I also wasn’t self-conscious about my skin in photos or close-up selfies.

TL;DR: Williams definitely knows ball when it comes to skin care, and I’d highly recommend this routine for anyone looking to upgrade their regimen.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer and a fangirl at heart, I enjoy testing out celebrity faves and viral new products. I’ve been dealing with breakouts almost all my life, and my biggest concerns are large pores, blackheads, and hormonal acne. I may prefer a quick skin care routine, but I prioritize quality products that target my problem areas and always use a cleanser, toner, serums, and moisturizer.