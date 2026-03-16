Leave it to Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to seriously heat up a red carpet. The Heated Rivalry stars had one of their fiercest fashion moments to date at Vanity Fair’s after-party for the 2026 Oscars. Shortly after the Academy Awards on March 15, Storrie and Williams had an adorable reunion on the after-party’s red carpet, with Williams excitedly running towards his co-star once he spotted him.

The link-up was clearly fate, as the two besties matched each other’s freak in revealing mesh tops that were totally see-through. Williams’ transparent black blouse was custom Balenciaga, while Storrie’s body-baring, barely-there turtleneck was Saint Laurent. Williams’ look was a bold shift from the black Balenciaga suit he wore to the Oscars ceremony. Meanwhile, Storrie was not in attendance at the award show, but still made it to the iconic after-party.

Videos of Storrie and Williams embracing in their matching looks quickly went viral. It may feel like they planned for this twinning moment, but according to Williams’ stylist Anastasia Walker, the super-similar looks were a happy accident. “Me and [Storrie’s stylist James Yardsley] didn’t plan this lol,” Walker wrote on Instagram under a photo of the two sheer tops.

But Storrie wasn’t the only loved one that Williams posed for after-party pics with. He also took the opportunity to make his red carpet debut with girlfriend Katelyn Larson. Williams hard-launched his relationship a month prior in a lovey-dovey Valentine’s Day tribute to his longtime partner. Now, it seems the private couple is ready to step out arm in arm at their first major event.

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Williams even made some very rare comments about his girlfriend during an earlier red carpet interview with Etalk.

“All the lovely fans supporting her even though she’s not trying to be out there or really be perceived,” Williams said when asked about the response to his Valentine’s Day post. “She’s always like, ‘I don’t want to be perceived!’ But they’re still being really warm from what I’m told, and that’s really nice.”