For anyone in need of a hydration boost, Rhode just dropped a winter collection of products to help your chapped lips and tired skin. The two new essentials include a Caffeine Reset sculpting cream mask and Peptide Lip Boost plumping mask.

As someone who loves a plumping lip product, I was eager to try the latter, which comes in an unscented version and sugarmint flavor. Hailey Bieber shared on Instagram that she used both masks as skin prep ahead of her first red carpet of the season, at the 2026 Grammy Awards. As she was dreaming up this collection, Bieber admitted she hoped to create products that would hydrate, sculpt, brighten, and invigorate her skin.

Since I’m fairly active throughout awards season myself, I wanted to test out Rhode’s Peptide Lip Boost during my red carpet prep for a week of events including the DGA Awards and the premiere of The ‘Burbs in Los Angeles. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the unscented version.

Fast Facts:

Price: Rhode’s 15mL Peptide Lip Boost is available now on rhodeskin.com for $23 each or $44 as the duo of unscented and sugarmint. Starting Feb. 26, you’ll be able to purchase both online and in Sephora stores. You can also get the Peptide Lip Boost in a three-piece mask set with the Rhode Headband and Caffeine Reset for $72, as well as supermodel Anok Yai’s set with the Peptide Eye Prep, Mini Bubble Bag, and Caffeine Reset for $108.

Who this is best for: Anyone suffering from chapped lips this winter.

What I like: The moisture staying power feels record-breaking.

What I don’t like: There’s not much plumping action.

My rating: 4.7/5

Packaging:

The design of the Peptide Lip Boost is like a short and chunky version of Rhode’s popular Peptide Lip Treatment. Even the applicator is similar, but bigger. It’s not unique, but you immediately know it’s a Rhode product from the packaging and pale gray coloring.

My only issue with the design is that because it’s a little smaller, my Peptide Lip Boost kept getting lost at the bottom of my purse. It also feels like you get less product when it’s shorter, but you actually get more. This has 15 milliliters, while the regular lip treatment is just 10.

First Impressions:

Since this is a lip plumping mask, I expected to feel some tingling sensation on my pout like other products. However, this has a barely-there plumping feel from the vanillyl butyl ether. I’m honestly not even sure it even did anything to my lips to make them appear fuller. So if you’re expecting a Kylie Jenner-like change, you won’t be getting that from the Rhode Peptide Lip Boost.

Even though I was disappointed by the lack of plumping, I found other reasons to love Rhode’s latest lippie. The first was the glossy shine this provided. Bieber is the queen of skin glaze, and the peptides in this mask really gave my lips a doughnut-like finish. I’m also obsessed with its long-lasting effects. I put this on as an overnight lip mask, and when I woke up eight hours later, my lips were just as moisturized as they were when I went to bed.

How To Apply:

This is perfect for skin prep in the morning before you add anything else to your lips. It can also be a great overnight mask as you sleep. Just apply to your lips whenever you need that extra hydration boost. It’s thick, too, so a little goes a long way.

Is Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Peptide Lip Boost Worth It?

If you only want a plumping lip gloss to give your pout a filler-like appearance, this may not be worth it. The Peptide Lip Boost does contain a Konjac Hyaluronic Acid Complex, which is supposed to help with the appearance of volume over time — but it’s not going to give you a boosted pout ASAP.

Aside from that, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Boost is totally worth it if you’re looking for something to keep your lips moisturized for hours. I’m still in shock at how long this stayed on my lips and kept them hydrated even when I was working red carpets and talking to celebs. I’m a little bummed I only got the unscented version, because I’m a huge fan of Rhode’s scented Peptide Lip Tints and use them almost daily. Rhode knows how to nail a flavor, and according to TikTok, the Lip Boost tastes like chocolate mint candies.

I hope if the Peptide Lip Boost does well, Rhode will come out with more scents and possibly try tinted versions as well. It would also be nice if they increased the plumping effect, but I’m happy with what they have now.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I get to test out every it girl celebrity’s latest product. When it comes to lippies, I keep at least three in every purse I have. I always need something to moisturize my pout, and then from there, I love a good gloss, tint, and sparkle. My current rotation includes Fenty’s Gloss Bomb, Rhode’s Raspberry Jelly Scented Peptide Lip Tint, and Summer Fridays’ Pink Sugar Lip Butter Balm.