If there’s one skin care product that wears the most hats, it’s Rhode’s Glazing Milk. The essence-slash-serum-slash-toner has become a cult-favorite for fans of Hailey Bieber’s signature “glazed” look — hydrated, plump skin that looks glossy without feeling greasy. It’s the kind of product that falls seamlessly into any routine and skin type.

Part of the Glazing Milk’s appeal is how versatile it is. It’s not a heavy cream or a watery toner — instead, it lives in that perfect in-between space. You can pat it on after cleansing, layer it under moisturizer, mix it with foundation, or use it as a prep step before makeup. The result is soft, cushioned skin with a subtle sheen that makes everything layered on top look better.

That said, as beloved as Rhode’s Glazing Milk is, it’s not the only product capable of delivering that milky, hydrated glow. In fact, skin care has been flirting with this category for years, especially in K-beauty and barrier-focused routines. From milky toners and essence lotions to lightweight hydrators designed to flood the skin with moisture while supporting the barrier, drugstore and mid-range brands have their own versions that have the same goal. Some lean more soothing, others more brightening, but they all tap into the “your skin but better” effect.

If you love what Glazing Milk does for your skin but want to try something more affordable or better suited to your specific skin concerns, these are the dupes worth knowing.

Budget Dupe: Holy Hydration! Milky Toner e.l.f. Cosmetics $9 See on e.l.f. Cosmetics This is one of the closest budget-friendly alternatives to Rhode’s Glazing Milk in both texture and finish. It has that same lightweight, creamy consistency that instantly makes skin look glazed but not greasy. You can use it like a traditional toner, press it in like a serum, or layer it generously under moisturizer when your skin is feeling dry or tight. It delivers the same skin-cushioning benefits you’d expect from a higher-end formula, but for under $10.

Barrier Repair Dupe: Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence Haruharu Wonder $28 See on Haruharu Wonder What really sets this essence apart is its focus on barrier health. The probiotic-driven formula is designed to support the skin’s microbiome, making it especially helpful if you’ve been overdoing actives or noticing more sensitivity than usual. It layers beautifully under serums and moisturizers, and works particularly well in routines where you want hydration without adding weight or competing textures. Think of it as a skin care reset button.

Soothing Dupe: Cosmic Silk Hydrating Milky Toner Bubble Skincare $16 See on Bubble Skincare This alternative lives up to its name in the best way. Instead of leaning super glossy, it has a light, almost cloud-like texture that makes skin feel instantly soothed. It’s the kind of toner you reach for on days when your skin doesn’t want to cooperate, but you don’t want to throw five actives at it. It doesn’t overwhelm, tingle, or announce itself — it just quietly brings skin back to baseline.

Best Under Makeup Dupe: Thayers Hydrating Milky Face Toner CVS $16 See on CVS Thayers’ milky toner is a truly ASMR-worthy experience. Its texture is lightweight but ultra-creamy, giving skin an instant hydrated feel without heaviness or residue. The formula sinks in quickly sans pilling, making it ideal for layering under moisturizer or makeup. Snow mushroom is a big player as well, helping plump and soften the skin so it feels bouncier.

Compromised Skin Dupe: Hydrating Milky Toner BYOMA $15 See on BYOMA Byoma’s Hydrating Milky Toner is perfect if you need something that strengthens your skin. Formulated with Byoma’s signature ceramide complex, it helps support the skin barrier while delivering that lightweight, milky hydration. The finish is naturally dewy, and it works especially well for reactive or compromised skin.

Most Moisturizing Dupe: Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer Laneige $36 See on Laneige If you want a slightly richer, more indulgent version of Glazing Milk, Laneige Cream Skin is a cult favorite for a reason. This hybrid toner-moisturizer has a silky texture that deeply hydrates while still feeling surprisingly weightless. It’s especially great for super dry skin that needs a little more nourishment without jumping straight to a heavy cream. The glow it gives is soft, plump, and long-lasting — very much “glass skin” energy.

Brightening Dupe: Niacinamide Brightening Toner Good Molecules $14 See on Good Molecules This toner is slightly thinner than Glazing Milk, but it delivers a similar plumping, skin-smoothing effect with added brightening benefits. The niacinamide helps even out tone and refine texture, while the milky base keeps skin hydrated and comfortable. It’s a great option if you love the glazed look but also want to target dullness or uneven skin tone.