Channing Tatum Posted A Full Pic Of His Daughter For The First Time With A Cute Story

Magic Mike is opening up to fans about his life’s joy — his daughter Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum. ICYMI, Channing Tatum shared the first-ever photo of his daughter Everly’s face. The star has been ultra-private with his home life with his daughter, whose mother is ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Tatum’s daughter Everly was born on May 31, 2013, and fans have yet to see a pic of her face — until now, that is. Tatum and Dewan were married in 2009 and legally separated in 2019 before finalizing their divorce. Nonetheless, the pair have managed to co-parent and keep Everly out of the public eye. Meanwhile, Tatum has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Jessie J, while Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.

On Thursday, June 24, Tatum finally shared a pic of his daughter on Instagram after years of keeping her out of his posts. "You, my littles are everything," Tatum wrote alongside the photo of him and his daughter at the beach one evening. The Step Up alum continued, sharing an adorable story about Everly’s imagination. “You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid, and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water, calling out to the mermaids,” he wrote.

Tatum finished his caption by saying what a good time he has with his little girl. "You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha, one day, you will read this, and i hope laugh. We have fun."

The actor has previously shared his close relationship with his daughter in other posts. On May 7, he uploaded a sweet video of Everly putting makeup on his face while blindfolded. "When you let your daughter do your make[up] blindfolded," he wrote in the caption. In the vid, the overall look is a mess of pink, purple, and blue.

Tatum also announced in August 2020 that he’d written a children’s book especially for his daughter, titled, The One and Only Sparkella. “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he wrote. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading,” concluded Tatum alongside a photo of him dressed in fairy wings, posing with a toy unicorn.

Tatum’s love for his little girl is so strong, and it’s the cutest thing ever.