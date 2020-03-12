Probably one of the most exciting parts about having a baby is naming them. If any of you are like me, you might already have a shortlist (read: rather long list) of potential baby names stored on the notes section of your phone. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee might be two of those kinds of people. Their baby has a four-part name. Plus, the meaning behind Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's baby name is so deep.

On March 6, Dewan and Kazee brought a bouncing baby boy into the world, and fans were ecstatic, considering they've been waiting on the little one to arrive since the couple confirmed they were expecting in a September 2019 interview with People. On March 10, Dewan and Kazee both shared emotional tributes to their son on Instagram.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," wrote Dewan.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," Kazee captioned his post.

Fans were obviously excited to get a glimpse of the tiny tot, and according to Kazee, many were also intrigued by his son's interesting name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things…” he wrote on Instagram story.

Kazee said he and Dewan chose Callum as their son's first name because it is Gaelic for "dove," explaining, "He has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms."

As for the name "Michael," it's Kazee's middle name.

Rebel is also a family name, sort of. "I wanted a way to honor my mother," the new father wrote. "Her name was Reba, but from a very young age her father called her Rebel."

Dewan and Kazee are probably looking forward to the day they get to bond with their son over the sweet meaning behind his name, but, for now, I'm sure cuddle time, nap time, meal time, and play time will do.