Life just got a little sweeter for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, on Friday, March 6, and Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's baby's name is so perfect. "Callum Michael Rebel Kazee," Dewan announced alongside a gorgeous photo of her holding the newborn.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting the little one's arrival since Dewan confirmed her pregnancy to People magazine in September 2019. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Dewan and Kazee told People.

That same day, Dewan posted a photo of herself cuddling with daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. She captioned it: "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Dewan and Kazee's followers were overjoyed when the two confirmed the arrival of Callum on Tuesday, March 10.

Dewan captioned a black-and-white, post-birth photo: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️Welcome to the world you little angel!"

Kazee, for his part, shared the news along with a precious picture of the newborn holding onto his finger. "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee wrote. "Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

According to Babycenter.com, the name Callum means "Dove" and is of Latin origin.

Callum's birth comes less than a month after Kazee proposed to Dewan during her surprise baby shower. “A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart,” Dewan captioned an IG post showing off her engagement ring as she and Kazee shared a kiss.

The year 2020 is shaping up to be a wonderful one for Dewan, Kazee, and their little family. While fans wait for more photos of Callum — like ones of when he meets his big sis Everly — his newborn pics are being absolutely doted over on social media.