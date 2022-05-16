BTS Just Tied One Direction For This BBMAs Record

BTS won big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The group was up for seven nominations and ended up taking home three awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song. This is the second year in a row they’ve won in all three categories. Fans have a lot to be proud of, especially because BTS also tied a major BBMAs record with One Direction.

Both BTS and One Direction have won Top Duo/Group three times. The septet was first awarded the title in 2019 before winning it again in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, One Direction was crowned Top Duo/Group in 2013, 2015, and 2016. The BBMAs announced BTS had won Top Duo/Group during their TikTok livestream ahead of the show. During the livestream, the group also won Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for their No. 1 single “Butter,” which was released in July 2021.

According to Soompi, the septet has won a total of 12 Billboard Music Awards throughout their career, making them the most-awarded group in BBMAs history. The title previously belonged to Destiny’s Child with 11 wins, who held the record for 17 years.

BTS will be making their long-awaited comeback on June 10 with their anthology album Proof. The record will have three CDs. The first disc will include a number of the group’s hit singles, including “DNA,” “Fake Love,” and “Dynamite,” as well as their upcoming single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” Meanwhile, the second disc will feature many of BTS’ solo songs and sub-unit tracks. Finally, the third disc will include previously unreleased songs as well as demo tracks of songs fans already know and love.

Proof will arrive just ahead of BTS’ eight-year group anniversary on June 13, making the summer a special time for the band and ARMY.