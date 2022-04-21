Learn BTS’ *Actual* Choreography With This New Apple Fitness+ Workout

Get ready to make your dreams of K-pop stardom a reality (kinda) — and if it’s not your dream yet, get ready to make it one. Apple Fitness+ launched its fourth Artist Spotlight series on April 18, and it features music from none other than K-pop boy band BTS. In a dance workout dropping April 25, you’ll actually be able to learn BTS’ choreography from the “Mic Drop” video, move by move. See? Stardom is just a few steps away.

If you’re not familiar with Apple Fitness+, which launched in December 2020, or the Artist Spotlight series, which hit the app in June 2021, it’s time to get into it, because there is so much music that will get you pumped to break a sweat. Along with BTS, ABBA and Queen (and all their hit songs) are featured on the app. Circling back to your pop star fantasy. ARMY will be excited to hear that BTS’ choreography was incorporated into the workouts by Fitness+ trainer Ben Allen, set to the K-pop band’s top hits. The band’s moves are known for being energy packed with elements of hip-hop and contemporary styles, and that’s exactly what you’ll get in the dance workout.

Courtesy of Apple

If you’re like me and have zero rhythmic ability, you’ll be glad to hear that the trainers walk you through the moves with plenty of instruction (and repetition) so you’ll be popping and locking to the music in no time. BTS stans can dance to the moves directly pulled from the songs, “Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),” “DNA,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Permission to Dance,” and “Life Goes On.” Sing-alongs not required, but highly encouraged.

Ahead of International Dance Day on April 29, Fitness+ is encouraging its users to bop to beats in 20-minute workouts across four musical categories of Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits, and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists, according to the April 21 press release. On April 29, Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award and animated stickers for completing any dance workout for 20-minutes or more — that gives you four days to perfect your BTS moves. Don’t sleep on the variety of international tracks celebrating music from genres of cumbia, tango, Indian pop, and K-pop.

Keeping it fresh, Fitness+ drops new workouts every Monday, and the newest Artist Spotlight series will run for four weeks across strength, HIIT, dance, treadmill, cycling, yoga, and pilates, so you can change it up but still keep it all about BTS. If you’re an avid Fitness+ user, you’ll be familiar with Collections — curated workout and meditation series designed to help you achieve fitness goals. The new dance collection releases April 25, and it’ll feature short workouts before advancing to “Take Center Stage” where it’s your time to shine.

Courtesy of Apple

To access Fitness+ you’ll have to have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later. And if you’re the new owner of an Apple Watch, you can get three months of the subscription for free, after which it costs $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Once you’re set with your sub, mark the calendar for April 25 and get ready to feel like the eighth member of BTS.